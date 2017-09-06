LPIA could cease operations Friday evening

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) has activated its hurricane response protocols as it waits to conclusively decide when it will cease operations at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) before Hurricane Irma affects New Providence. NAD has speculated that it could close Friday evening, however.

This is likely good news for visitors who want to fly back home before Irma affects The Bahamas. Yesterday Bahamasair announced that it would not charge ticket holders a change fee for its passengers scheduled to travel between September 8 and September 18.

NAD said in a press release issued yesterday that its management team met Tuesday morning to review LPIA’s operations and would hold another meeting today to make further determinations on the closure of the airport.

“NAD held its first hurricane preparedness meeting with the LPIA community on May 17, 2017 to review the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season projections, lessons learned from Matthew and any updates to each agency’s standard operating procedures for hurricanes,” NAD said in a release.

“On its current forecasted track, and given its size, New Providence should start feeling the impacts of Hurricane Irma as early as Friday evening, around 20:00 hours. (8 p.m.). The time and date are subject to change, based upon the change in forward speed of the storm.

“If the storm remains on the current track (still subject to change), New Providence may experience tropical storm force winds. However, we are unable to

provide more definitive information at this time, as the cone of uncertainty remains largely over the Northwest Bahamas and Florida. We do not anticipate a cessation in airport operations until Friday evening, with a potential resumption in business Saturday evening, depending on the aftermath of the storm.”

Public Relations Manager at Sandals Royal Bahamian Lazar Charlton told Guardian Business that the resort has begun to receive inquiries from concerned guests. Charlton added that the resort’s occupancy “remains high at the moment”, but Sandals is fully prepared in the event of a major storm.

“We are keeping a close eye on the storm, paying attention to the storm tracking updates and will ensure that the safety of our team members and guests is our top priority,” he said.

Yesterday Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) also announced that it has initiated its emergency response plan as Irma approaches The Bahamas.

“BPL’s hurricane preparedness began earlier in the year and included tree trimming exercises and the procurement of critical parts that may be damaged in the event of a storm,” a BPL press release stated.

“As such, spare parts have been distributed in both New Providence and the Family Islands. Additionally, capital projects and maintenance activities during the last 12 months placed a great deal of emphasis on making certain that BPL is better prepared to withstand severe weather and to assist in faster service restoration following a storm.

“While much uncertainty remains regarding the exact path of Hurricane Irma, BPL has assembled teams that will be deployed to assist local teams on impacted islands, as well as contacted the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) to secure additional support if needed.”

BPL is urging its customers to follow its Facebook page for updates and listen to local radio and television programs for regular updates.