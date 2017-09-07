Central Bank: Non-performing loans up to $731 million

Non-performing loans (NPL) increased to $731 million in the month of July, according to the Central Bank’s monthly economic report for July released this week.

The regulator’s report states that banks’ credit quality indicators “softened” during the review month.

“Specifically, private sector loan arrears firmed by $23.5 million… as short-term (31-90 day) delinquencies expanded by $19.3 million (6.9 percent) to $299.6 million,” the report states.

“In addition, total non-performing loans (NPLs) rose by $4.2 million to $731 million, with the corresponding ratio edging up by six basis points to 12.4 percent.

An analysis by loan type showed that the increase in arrears was led by mortgage delinquencies, which rose by $14 million (2.7 percent), attributed to a $13.2 million (8.7 percent) expansion in the short-term segment, and a $0.8 million (0.2 percent) uptick in the non-accrual category.

“Similarly, commercial arrears advanced by $6.4 million (2.8 percent), amid a $7 million (3.6 percent) increase in NPLs, while the 31-90 day category decreased by $0.6 million (1.5 percent).

“In addition, consumer arrears firmed by $3.2 million (1.2 percent), as the $6.7 million (7.5 percent) uptick in the short-term component eclipsed the $3.5 million (two percent) improvement in the non-performing category,” noted the Central Bank.

The report also reveals that during July, banks wrote off a total of $17.2 million in bad debts and recovered approximately $3.9 million.

“Banks increased their bad debt provisioning slightly, by $0.8 million (0.2 percent) to $508.3 million over the review month; however, given the magnitude of the increase in delinquencies, the ratios of provisions to both total arrears and non-performing loans declined by 1.1 and 0.3 percentage points to 49.3 percent and 69.5 percent, respectively,” the report states.