Cable Bahamas prepared for Hurricane Irma

Cable Bahamas Limited (CBL) is prepared for Hurricane Irma, according to the company’s Chief Operating Officer John Gomez, who assured that the company’s primary objective will be to maintain continuity of service across all of its platforms during and after Irma.

John Gomez said in a press release that the company initiated its business continuity plan on Sunday, September 3, just as Hurricane Irma’s forecasted path indicated a potential impact on the archipelago.

The company’s emergency response protocol includes, but is not limited to the activation of a CBL command center, the implementation of a communications plan to ensure effective communications with customers and all key stakeholders, ensuring that all building facilities are secured, the distribution of essential equipment and materials to various islands, the deployment of personnel to various islands to expedite the restoration of impacted network infrastructure, the testing and servicing of standby and portable generators with surplus fuel stored on-site, and arrangements in place with fuel operators for replenishing when required; the notification of key support contractors/vendors to be on standby to provide remote assistance if necessary, and the establishment of contacts and protocols with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), power companies and other agencies.

Cable Bahamas has an extensive network that extends from Inagua in the southeast to Grand Bahama in the northwest, and expressed in the press release that it learned important lessons from Hurricane Matthew last year.

“Our technical and operational teams have met and are ensuring the efficacy and security to the network. Teams stand ready for any necessary deployment should and when the need arise,” said Gomez.

“CBL continues to work closely with NEMA, utility providers and our other agencies and partners during this period. On behalf of CBL we apologize for any disruption of services you may experience due to Hurricane Irma. Please be assured that our teams are fully prepped and ready to work diligently to restore services as quickly as practically possible.”

The company reminded the public that they can receive daily hurricane updates on OUR News, channel 212 and its social media pages for updates and advisory messages related to Hurricane Irma.