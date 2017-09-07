Baha Mar to suspend business today

Baha Mar will be suspending its business today until the storm passes, its Senior Vice President of Government and External Affairs Robert Sands told Guardian Business yesterday. He added that the Grand Hyatt has gotten most of its guests off the island, and is working on evacuating a handful more.

Sands said the hotel has implemented a comprehensive hurricane preparedness program, and has taken the decision to suspend business today “principally out of the safety and security of our guests and associates”.

“Once the storm has passed we will assess our position and work towards welcoming our guests back,” he said.

Sands explained that the Grand Hyatt worked diligently to ensure airlift was available for its guests to evacuate The Bahamas before Hurricane Irma affects the Central Bahamas on Friday. The resort was still working on a “small number of guests” it had yet to put on a flight or get to a shelter.

Sands said, because the region has never experienced a storm of this catastrophic strength, the Grand Hyatt’s chief concern was the safety and security of the guests staying in the resort.

He added that Baha Mar executives are confident the property is “very well built” and will be able to withstand the force of hurricane strength winds.

A hospitality industry professional who wished to remain anonymous told Guardian Business that high-rise buildings are not ideal places to be in the midst of a hurricane. He said that most hotels make guests evacuate for that reason.

Sands said, “Baha Mar is satisfied its comprehensive response plan will help the property to weather the storm.”

He said a small team will remain in place at the property to ensure there are no incidents.