LPIA to cease operations at the end of today

The Lynden Pindling International Airport is scheduled to cease its operations at the end of the day today, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) announced yesterday, as Hurricane Irma begins to threaten islands in the southern Bahamas.

NAD in its release said it could not say when it would begin operations again after today. All the company would say is that it would only resume operations when it is given the go-ahead by the Department of Meteorology and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“Airport operations will resume only when the ‘all clear’ is given by the meteorology department/National Emergency Management Agency, after which all airport employees will be expected to safely report for duty to assess any damage, clean up and restore premises to their normal condition, for the ordinary resumption of operations,” NAD’s release stated.

“A statement will be issued by NAD to advise the traveling public as to when the airport resumes full operations.”

The airport company urged all of its stakeholders to complete the securing of their premises and vehicles “in order to have the best possible outcome”.

On Monday Bahamasair released a statement explaining to its ticket holders that it would waive the change fees for any travellers wanting to adjust their travel itineraries because of the storm.

“Bahamasair wishes to advise the travelling public that, due to the movement of Hurricane Irma, all passengers booked to travel from Monday, September 4 through Monday, September 18 will not incur any change fees for adjustments made to travel itineraries during this period,” the airline’s statement noted.

“All services will operate as scheduled as Bahamasair continues to monitor the movement of Hurricane Irma. We will provide a further update on our operations on Wednesday, September 6, as more information becomes available.”

JetBlue’s automated message on its 1-800 line prompted people who might be affected by Irma to adjust their travel plans. JetBlue’s message said changes could be made without penalty.