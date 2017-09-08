CHTA ready to assist hurricane-affected islands

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has vowed to begin mobilizing for Hurricane Irma-affected islands as assessments begin to come in to the organization.

The CHTA in a release yesterday “expressed sympathy for the loss of life and hardship following the passage of Hurricane Irma and has urged Caribbean residents and visitors in the projected path of the storm to take continued precautions, as it makes its way through parts of the northern Caribbean”.

CHTA Director General Frank Comito warned Caribbean islands that have yet to feel the destructive power of Irma that the Category 5 hurricane’s effects can already be seen on the dual-island of St. Maarten/St. Martin, St. Barthélemy (St. Barts) and Barbuda, where there is reported widespread damage.

“According to reports received by the CHTA, Antigua was spared the brunt of Irma's wrath and the V.C. Bird International Airport is now open,” CHTA’s release stated.

“The storm passed to the north of St. Kitts and Nevis, with initial reports indicating the federation had escaped the worst.

“Casualties on Anguilla, St. Martin, St. Barts and Barbuda have been reported at this time; electricity and communications are down on several islands and the full extent of the damage is not yet known. Resorts throughout the affected areas in the region, including those on nearby islands in Irma's projected path, have instituted emergency hurricane protocols.”

Comito insisted that Caribbean people are resilient and “are resolved to work with our partners to restore lives and communities".

Some hotels and resorts in The Bahamas have been evacuated in preparation for Hurricane Irma, which could potentially devastate islands in the southern Bahamas.

The newest mega-resort on New Providence, Baha Mar, has evacuated its guests and suspended operations yesterday until Irma has fully moved on.

The Bahamas and other Caribbean islands could face the threat of another storm, Hurricane Jose, by the end of next week.



