BTC: Final checks and reviews completed; fully prepared for Irma

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) said yesterday that it has “completed its final checks and reviews” and is fully prepared for Hurricane Irma.

Irma has already proven to be a destructive storm, devastating some of the Leeward Islands in the eastern Caribbean. Now Irma’s path has the potential to wreak havoc on the islands in the southern Bahamas and then threaten the western islands.

BTC’s infrastructure in the south will have to contend with a strong Category 5 hurricane, but the company stressed it will try to keep the nation connected as best as it can throughout the storm.

“Keeping The Bahamas connected remains our number one priority,” said Dexter Cartwright, interim CEO of BTC. “We are the only facilities-based communications provider offering landline, Internet, mobile and television services throughout the entire commonwealth.

“BTC’s annual hurricane preparation is completed by May. Our business continuity team is actively monitoring the progress of the hurricane and as an extra precautionary measure, our teams have redone checks and balances to ensure that we have made the necessary preparations.

“All generators have been refueled and tested and our locations are secured. The BTC Command Center is now open and we have also activated our pre- and post-storm emergency teams. Our retail stores in the Southeast Bahamas are closed and we will provide additional updates on additional office closures as we monitor the hurricane throughout The Bahamas.”

BTC announced a special “Triple Bubble” promotion, starting at midnight, that it says will assist its customers to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

“This promotion will run through Monday, September 11,” said BTC Vice President for Mobile Alphanique Duncombe.

“BTC has the largest mobile network and customer base in the country. BTC’s robust communications network is the only network that connects all islands and cays in the country,” she added.

BTC is encouraging its mobile data customers to download the “Flow to Go” mobile app to watch or listen to live updates on the national broadcasting station or other local radio stations free of charge.

Its command center is situated in the National Network Operations Center at the Poinciana Location. To reach BTC, customers can dial CALL-BTC or 225-5282.



