Watchorn: AML stores ready for Irma with necessary inventory

As customers continue their rush to stores to buy hurricane essentials ahead of Hurricane Irma, CEO of AML Foods Gavin Watchorn said that AML’s stores in Grand Bahama and New Providence are fully equipped with the necessary inventory.

The AML food store chain includes Solomon’s, Cost Right and Solomon’s Fresh Market.

“People are preparing and I suspect that those who would have been caught up by Hurricane Matthew are seeking to prepare themselves a little bit better this time around,” Watchorn told Guardian Business yesterday.

“I know our stores in Freeport are quite busy. Speaking to our manager there, there are some products that are running low but I also know that we have got products coming in.

“We were just able to clear a container of water this morning.”

But despite AML’s adequate preparations ahead of time, Watchorn said that as a retailer, “you just don’t know what the demands are going to be”.

“We are just going to do our best to ensure that we meet the demands as much as we can.

“We do have a lot of inventory. We got some trailers in on Wednesday. If it is not on the shelves yet it will be there pretty quickly.”

However, Watchorn did express some concerns in the event that ports in South Florida sustain damage as a result of Hurricane Irma.

“We have been speaking to our U.S. vendors. They already have contingency plans in place if they are not able to ship out of South Florida,” he said.

“Our concern is not what is happening in Nassau or Freeport; our greater concern is our supply chain, if there is significant damage in South Florida.”

Watchorn also noted that Hurricane Irma has “put pressure” on inventory, since its expected arrival comes shortly after the back to school rush.



