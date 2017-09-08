Activity at container port spikes as Irma approaches

With Hurricane Irma set to impact The Bahamas, cargo release efforts have significantly spiked at the Nassau Container Port (NCP) this week when compared to the prior week.

The Nassau Container Port and Gladstone Freight Terminal closed at 4 p.m. yesterday; Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Tropical Shipping vessels that were in port yesterday participated in evacuating empty containers.

However, to accommodate the last-minute rush, the port was open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Customs Department also supported those times.

CEO of Arawak Port Development Ltd. (APD) Mike Maura told Guardian Business yesterday that container outgates were up 23 percent on Tuesday and four percent higher on Wednesday, compared to those same days last week.

Also, vessel releases on Tuesday were 41 percent over the prior week and 63 percent higher on Wednesday.

Maura added that NCP as of noon yesterday had 520 loaded containers at the port.

“Many of these containers hold food and will serve to restock grocery shelves throughout New Providence and our Family Islands,” he said.

Maura, however, pointed out that with the chance of Hurricane Irma heading for South Florida, ADP is looking to see what impact it would have in terms of shipping cargo to The Bahamas after the storm has passed.

Currently, residents in South Florida counties are in a state of preparedness and evacuation plans were set in motion earlier this week.

“The question is will it impact our ability to get relief materials (shingles, plywood) into the country in order to fix homes and businesses,” Maura said.

“We would expect to experience delays and it is very likely that we may not see cargo vessels here at the NCP for most of next week.”

Maura previously explained that a contingency plan is in place for the NCP in the event that damage is sustained at a port in South Florida.

He continued that there are arrangements among shipping companies to allow Tropical Shipping, for example, to place containers on Mediterranean Shipping Company vessels in case of an emergency.



