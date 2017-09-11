Reopening of NIB offices following Hurricane Irma

The National Insurance Board (NIB) wishes to advise the public that its offices in the following locations will reopen today, September 11, 2017 at the usual hours of operation: Abaco, Fresh Creek and Nicholls Town, Andros; Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Long Island, New Providence, San Salvador and the Berry Islands.

All other offices remain closed until further notice.

NIB employees at these locations are asked to report to work at their normal start times.