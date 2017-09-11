Morton Salt’s Inagua facility damaged by Irma

Only three months after this paper reported that Morton Salt in Inagua brought its salt production facility fully back on line since Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Irma caused major damage to the facility.

Yesterday Morton Salt issued a press statement stating that its facility had "sustained some damage to buildings and structures on the property as a result of the hurricane".

"A full assessment will be conducted when weather conditions stabilize so we can safely and properly analyze the damage and its impact on our operations," the statement said.

The company stressed that the safety and security of its employees was its top priority, therefore it shut down its operations last Wednesday to prepare for the Category 5 storm.

"That’s why we closely monitored Hurricane Irma and activated our emergency response plans and protocols in preparation for the storm," the statement read.

"This included closing our Inagua site on Wednesday to enable our employees and their families to prepare for Hurricane Irma while ensuring our facility was secured."

The Morton Salt plant is the backbone of Inagua's economy and suffered damage during the passage of Hurricane Matthew last year. The facility was close to being able to accept larger vessels at its facility once again, the company's senior director of mining and manufacturing, Jean-Baptiste Dromer, told Guardian Business in June.

When this paper visited the facility two months ago, it was close to completing repairs to its hurricane-damaged dock in order to receive larger vessels. Dromer suggested that the plant had set its focus on becoming more efficient and on improving its processes.

"We are back up and running," Dromer said in June.

"We are producing salt and shipping salt out, and we are rebuilding our dock. We will soon have the large vessel facility again. We are taking the opportunity to focus on efficiency, to improve our processes and continue to be the number one producers of salt in the world."

This paper reached out to Morton Salt to find out if Irma damaged the dock facilities, but there was no response up to press time yesterday.