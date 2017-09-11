Sands: Local impact if Irma hits Georgia, South Carolina

Hurricane Irma's possible impact on Georgia and South Carolina could affect recovery efforts for The Bahamas, in terms of accessing building materials, according to President of the Bahamian Contractors’ Association Leonard Sands.

Sands explained that most building materials are shipped from Georgia and South Carolina.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit southwest Georgia this afternoon. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal expanded that state’s state of emergency yesterday to include all 159 counties in Georgia.

However, it is still too early to determine the impact this natural disaster could have on Georgia or South Carolina.

Sands said if Irma severely impacts those two states, residents in The Bahamas could wait "as much as three weeks" for building materials, if the local stock runs out.

Damage assessments by the government are expected to begin today for Family Islands impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Sands added that if Irma impacts Georgia significantly, it could mean that ongoing construction projects in The Bahamas could be stalled because expected materials may not be delivered.

"I think what is reasonable to expect is that while we may have a bit of inflation, the bigger issue that we would have to deal with is the lack of availability in supplies," said Sands.

"The main shipping lanes are out of the Eastern Seaboard and the Gulf of Mexico. That is really where all of our supplies come from. They come from South Carolina and Georgia.

"If it makes a hit there, we could see some disruption in recovery supply related efforts, because they would not be shipping out to international territories before they take care of what is happening at home."