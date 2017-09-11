Baha Mar to open tomorrow; keeps an eye on Jose

Baha Mar is paying close attention to Hurricane Jose as it prepares to resume its operations tomorrow, Senior Vice President of Government and External Affairs Robert Sands told Guardian Business yesterday.

In the meantime, Baha Mar is determining how it can assist the government in aiding those communities that were greatly affected by Hurricane Irma, according to a release from the resort’s executive team.

In the release, Baha Mar reported that all of its guests “were safely evacuated off the island”, and “all associates have remained safe”.

It added that the mega-structure sustained no damage as a result of Hurricane Irma, which shifted west and spared the central and northern Bahamas.

“Our team did an exceptional job of preparing Baha Mar for the storm," President of Baha Mar Graeme Davis said in the release.

"I am personally grateful for their tremendous efforts in executing our emergency response plan, and in ensuring the safety of our guests and associates."

Baha Mar said it is looking forward to welcoming guests back to its Grand Hyatt resort and casino, but all eyes will be on Hurricane Jose this week to see what it will do.

Hurricane models show that the storm could affect The Bahamas by Wednesday or Thursday of this week; the central Bahamas might not avoid Jose if the models remain the same.

"The island of New Providence was spared during this storm, but we know that some of our Family Islands were less fortunate," said Baha Mar in its release.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the thoughts and prayers of the entire Baha Mar family are with those severely affected by the storm within the islands of The Bahamas, the Caribbean and the United States."

Before Irma struck The Bahamas, Sands said Baha Mar had implemented a comprehensive hurricane preparedness program. This was the first hurricane threat the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has had since opening its doors in April.