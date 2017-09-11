Consumers complain about price gouging during Irma preparations

Consumers have complained to the Price Control Commission that they were victims of price gouging on New Providence and Grand Bahama during their preparations for Hurricane Irma, Chairperson of the Price Control Commission Syndia Dorsett indicated yesterday.

Speaking with Guardian Business, Dorsett said a significant number of complaints has been made to the commission, as consumers expressed their discontent with price hikes amid preparations for the natural disaster.

Consumers complained that local suppliers and merchants increased prices on hurricane essentials, such as gasoline, water, candles, plywood, nails, batteries, lamp oil and lumber materials.

"We have been getting a lot of complaints concerning price gouging on a lot of items that are breadbasket and some that are not," she said.

"We got complaints about gasoline. We had a lot of complaints about service stations increasing the price on water."

She pointed out that price gouging may also have occurred on Grand Bahama, where complaints came in about raised prices on cereals and juices.

There were some complaints from Exuma on the price of generic bleach.

Dorsett said the commission will spot-check supermarkets today that were visited last week. "We are going to see whether or not they changed the prices," she said.

Dorsett advised that some merchants and suppliers may not have adhered to the government's warning regarding price gouging prior to the arrival of Hurricane Irma in The Bahamas.

The government issued a statement advising that price gouging and similar schemes to spike prices are considered “criminal offenses”.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has tasked the commission with keeping an eye on any increases in prices for essential items during a natural disaster. Any suspected violations would be reported to the Office of the Attorney General.

Retailers and wholesalers were warned that practices of marking up prices in the "advent of a potential natural disaster are criminal offenses" under the terms of the Price Control Act and the regulations made under that act.

Retailers and wholesalers were also warned against acts of “hoarding” items for “speculation” or “profiteering” and marking up.

The warning applied to suppliers and sellers of essential items, such as breadbasket food items, medical and prescription drug supplies as well as hurricane preparedness items, such as plywood and nails.