BHTA: Tourism-related businesses ‘largely unscathed’ by Irma

Reports coming into the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) thus far indicate that properties in The Bahamas were left largely “unscathed” by Hurricane Irma. While the information coming in does not reflect official reports from some of the islands that were subject to damage, including those that were largely evacuated, the reports received by the BHTA and the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) emanating from resorts in the nation’s capital and other Family Islands are positive; with properties reporting “beach erosion and minor damage to landscape” as the extent of the damage incurred.

“Parts of the archipelago of The Bahamas have indeed been affected, however, overall we have fared extremely well, and for that we are grateful” stated Carlton Russell, president of the BHTA. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those who suffered unimaginable loss and hardship due to Irma; those communities in the Caribbean, and the United States who have lost everything. The BHTA will be reaching out to ascertain how we can help those in need.”

The BHTA worked closely with the Ministry of Tourism’s Crisis Management Team, which was activated last week as Hurricane Irma approached The Bahamas.

The crisis management team is comprised of key top executives from the MOT, varying island representatives from the ministry and key industry stakeholders including the BHTA, the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board (BOIPB), the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board (GBITB), the Association of Bahamas Marinas, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), cruise lines, airlines and other relevant authorities.

The team continues to garner data from the tourism-related businesses throughout The Bahamas and disseminate information that is pertinent to the industry, including airport updates, information from cruise lines, as well as reports from hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses.

“We were pleased to be a part of what can be considered a formidable collaborative effort to prepare and react to the potential threat of Irma,” said Russell. “Now, we must collectively concentrate on getting back to the business of tourism and to helping our regional partners get back on their feet and on the road to recovery.”