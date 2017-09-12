Grand Bahama subdivisions suffer tornado damage

Grand Bahama, the island with an economy least cushioned for a hit by a natural disaster, suffered major damage to two subdivisions by a tornado that affected almost 100 people.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson told Guardian Business yesterday that the island was still suffering power outages and water outages as of yesterday.

Though Irma seemed to have left the central and northern Bahamas relatively unscathed, Grand Bahama suffered as the storm traversed northward along the west coast of Florida, spitting out bands of heavy rains and wind that spawned tornadoes on Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahama’s economy is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Matthew and it was feared that Hurricane Irma - a strong Category 5 storm with an initial track that threatened the island up until it took a westerly track over the weekend - could sink the island back into the economic doldrums once again.

Government has been working on bringing the Grand Lucayan hotel back to life in order to jumpstart activity on the island; Thompson told this paper that an assessment is yet to be done on the building since the island experienced the effects from Irma.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about the Grand Lucayan complex,” he said. “The all clear was only given a short time ago.”

Thompson did reveal, however, that a housing subdivision called Imperial Park, as well as a residential complex called Imperial Gardens, suffered from tornadic activity.

He said the Department of Social Services and the defense force hit the ground immediately, gave a “rapid assesment” of the damage and took care of any displaced people and families.

Thompson added that assessments of the roads, airport and harbor were also carried out and they were found to have no significant damage.

Due to the bad weather, the Grand Bahama Power Company experienced some downed power lines and poles and needed to carry out restoration efforts in order to restore power to parts of Grand Bahama, according to Thompson.