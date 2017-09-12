Sawyer: Airlift into country likely impacted by Irma

As The Bahamas sinks into its traditionally slow tourist season, airlift into the country will likely be impacted as a result of Hurricane Irma, according to Senior Director of Airlift Development Tyrone Sawyer.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Sawyer explained that the storm has significantly impacted Florida, which is the country’s “most important market”.

Florida’s largest airport, Miami International Airport, was closed yesterday.

On Sunday the airport announced that after a damage assessment is completed, it will determine if passenger flights can resume today.

The Orlando International Airport, Key West International Airport and Jacksonville International Airport also remained close as of yesterday.

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) issued a statement yesterday that airlines will be operating inbound and outbound U.S., international and domestic flights from today.

Delta Airlines, British Airways, West Jet, American Airlines and Jet Blue were operating flights starting yesterday.

However the LPIA statement noted that, "With the closure of the Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando airports there are no Florida flights. Domestic airlines are operating flights to the various islands.”

Sawyer pointed out that another key market for The Bahamas is Georgia. Irma made its way to Southwest Georgia as a tropical storm yesterday.

“The demand is going to be firm but whether we are going to have flights over the next couple of days, we will have to wait and see how the airports and the state of the different airports are,” said Sawyer.

“Once they start service, we will be back up and running.”

Sawyer said it is “still too early” to determine the impact that Hurricane Irma will have on the country’s tourism sector.

“This time of the year, this is the fall period where the business takes a little dip. That happens on a seasonal basis anyhow.

“So it is too early to tell how that is going to impact us year over year.

“This is the first storm that has impacted our major markets in the way that it has.

“There will be an impact on airlift.”