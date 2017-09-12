Maura: No issues shipping from Florida

New Providence and Grand Bahama should have no issues with their shipping schedules from Florida’s east coast facilities following the passage of Hurricane Irma, CEO of Arawak Port Development Ltd. Mike Maura told Guardian Business yesterday.

Maura, who is also chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC), said there is no need to worry that goods won’t be able to be shipped into the country.

Maura said Tropical Shipping brings about 50 percent of the freight to New Providence and its facility in Medley, Florida, though suffering minor flooding issues, should be open today and a vessel expected into Nassau by Wednesday or Thursday.

“They handle a lot of the LCL (less than container load) cargo,” said Maura. “That facility presently is fine. There is no reported damage to the cargo.”

He added that the highway access to Tropical Shipping’s facility in Miami is also in good condition following the storm.

Maura said the Port of Palm Beach did not sustain any major damage and should also restart its operations today. However, just an hour south, Port Everglades is still in the midst of assessing its facilities, said Maura.

He added that the Port of Jacksonville was still experiencing some effects from Hurricane Irma yesterday; an assessment of that port was likely to occur today.

In addition, Miami River, where the Betty K. shipping company berths, was said to have not sustained any damage and was experiencing power outages that were expected to be resolved “soon”.

“Two Betty K. ships rode the storm out at their berth in the Miami River and the ships are fine,” said Maura.

He noted that the Mediterranean Shipping Company should be arriving at Nassau’s container port tomorrow.

“We’re very fortunate that the storm did take that western track. We would be having a different conversation if the storm had run down the east coast of Florida,” said Maura.

“Because it did take that westerly track, what we just discussed is what the reality is.”

He said the Freeport Container Port will be operational today, as it did not incur any major damage.