Aliv executives oversee service restoration on affected islands

Aliv executives are on the ground on Hurricane Irma-affected islands, the company’s Chief Aliv Champion Johnny Ingle told Guardian Business yesterday, as the company worked to restore services to tornado-struck Bimini.

Ingle and Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn touched down by plane in Bimini yesterday, despite reports that the island’s airport runway was inoperable. Ingle said he and Blackburn went to Bimini to deliver relief items, such as handsets and chargers to Biminites.

"Having landed safely in Bimini at 6:15 p.m. tonight on the Bimini runway, I am spending a night in solidarity with Biminites who are without power and water right now,” said Blackburn in a communique.

“We at Aliv stand for helping the people of The Bahamas in their time of need."

Tornados that spawned from clouds spun off from Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage on Bimini. Yesterday afternoon, Ingle said intermittent power and mobile service had returned to Bimini. He said Bahamas Power and Light was working “around the clock” to restore power, and consequently mobile service, to the island.

He added that he and Blackburn would be leaving to visit other affected islands and to take relief supplies as another team of Aliv executives comes in to Bimini to take their place.

“Our executive team is flying around to the Family Islands to lend support and give out relief items,” Ingle said.

“We're anticipating today to get things back up. We are working very, very closely with the other guys (BTC). The fact that we’re having this call at all... we have a domestic roaming agreement. Unfortunately when a natural disaster happens, no one can guarantee 100 percent service.