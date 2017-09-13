National debt up to $7.2 billion

The country’s national debt continues to climb, as second quarter results for this year show it now stands at more than $7.2 billion, according to The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) Quarterly Statistical Digest (QSD) August, 2017 report.

The report, published this week, shows that the debt was $7.05 billion for the first quarter of this year. The regulator notes that the data provided is provisional.

The $7.05 billion figure confirms that since 2012, over $2 billion has been added to the national debt.

Despite increased revenue collection following the implementation of value-added tax (VAT), the former administration failed to drive down the country’s debt.

The regulator also revealed in another recent publication that the deficit increased to $285.3 million for the 11 months of the previous fiscal year.

The regulator also pointed out, in that publication, that expenditure increased by $98.2 million, which outpaced a gain of $65.3 million in overall revenue.

“Nevertheless, given the cash basis of government accounting, the recorded fiscal shortfall understates the expected final outcome that includes spending commitments that were still unpaid at the end of the review period,” the regulator explained.

During the budget communication for this fiscal year, presented by Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, it was revealed that the country’s debt to GDP ratio was climbing toward insolvency, though he assured that the country is still able to “pay its bills”.

The Bahamas has one of the worst debt to GDP ratios among countries with similar sovereign credit ratings.

The Free National Movement government has taken on the task of righting the country’s fiscal position, but has warned the country that this will not be an easy task.

International credit ratings agency Moody’s recently spared The Bahamas from another downgrade, maintaining its Baa3 credit rating while changing its outlook from stable to negative.

However, Moody’s will be keeping a keen eye on the government’s move to resolve its high debt levels and improve the country’s economic conditions.