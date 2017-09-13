D’Aguilar: Bahamas ready to attract tourists bound for Irma-devastated islands

“As sad as that may seem” that Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on other popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday that the storm’s devastation "creates opportunities for us" to attract the tourists that would have opted for those destinations.

Hurricane Irma pounded Caribbean nations such as Antigua and Barbuda, St. Martin, St. Barts, the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Many residents across those nations are homeless, without water and electricity, in need of essential goods, and remain unaware of their next step toward recovery.

But despite the reality of Hurricane Irma’s trail of destruction, D’Aguilar said tourism is a “mercenary” business, noting that The Bahamas is “open and ready” for business.

“So, with some of the touristic destinations, which were wiped out, as sad as that may seem, that creates opportunities for us,” he told reporters.

“As people decide, ‘I want to go on a holiday anyway’ and yes, ‘I don’t want to go where I was originally thinking’, it is important for us... to let people know we are open for business and our major tourist destinations are available, so please come.”

The tourism minister said the extra effort to market The Bahamas amid the region’s devastation would come at no added cost.

“We can redirect our resources just to focus on our major markets, to let people know that there was no damage to our major population centers,” he said.

“I had a long chat with tourism officials this morning and that’s our main message, to get the word out that nothing really happened to New Providence and other islands (Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco).”

D’Aguilar indicated that major population centers in The Bahamas were not damaged by the hurricane and the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) has mobilized its marketing team to get the word out that The Bahamas is “open and ready for businesses”.

“We had very little damage to our major tourist destinations, such as Freeport, Abaco, New Providence, Eleuthera. So that’s the primary function of the MOT now,” he continued.

“Because everyone is hearing destruction in the Caribbean and a hurricane went through The Bahamas, they are thinking the entire nation is affected. They don’t realize we are an island nation and some islands were affected and some islands were not.”

D’Aguilar pointed out some impact regarding tourist arrivals to The Bahamas would occur as a result of Irma’s devastation in Florida and Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

He pointed out that Houston and Florida are major markets for The Bahamas.

“Florida, especially the boating market, they are always popping over to Bimini and Abaco when coming though our cays,” he said.

“Hopefully, they will rebound. I don’t think Florida was hit as hard as they originally thought. So, hopefully the effect will not be so significant.

“But I reckon that the residents in South Florida are going through their assessment phase and not thinking about holidays. And yes, that would have a trickle effect on us. No doubt about it.”