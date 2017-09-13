Minister suggests design oversight led to Baha Mar evacuation

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday it was “unfortunate” that Baha Mar had to evacuate all of its guests as Hurricane Irma threatened The Bahamas. He suggested design oversight in the positioning of the resort’s convention center may have led to the decision made by the resort.

Days before the Nassau Airport Development (NAD) company closed the Lynden Pindling International Airport, Baha Mar had begun evacuating its guests from its only operational tower, the Grand Hyatt.

Senior Vice President of Government and External Affairs Robert Sands told Guardian Business the Grand Hyatt worked diligently to ensure airlift was available for its guests to evacuate The Bahamas. The resort then suspended business for the duration of the storm threat.

However, D’Aguilar said that it was probably unfortunate that the resort had to do that. He suggested that in the event of a storm, the resort should be able to use its convention center as a hurricane shelter for its guests, as does other resorts. But the resort chose to evacuate the entire complex.

“When they built Baha Mar they didn't really consider getting people from the hotel to the convention center without going outside and that is dangerous in a storm,” he said.

“And that creates a liability for them. And so the decision to close the hotel and not be faced with the liability of moving people from the hotel to the convention center is what motivated that decision.

“So if you don't know that, you would say they should have never made that decision.”

D’Aguilar lamented that the lack of a covered thoroughfare to get from the hotel to the convention center is a design oversight that should be considered when “you’re in a hurricane belt”.

“You have to move them (guests),” he said. “You can’t think of putting them in a hurricane shelter.”

While he said the evacuation did not become a major issue for Baha Mar, he added that it was also not a public relations “victory for them”.

“But I think now they will focus on this issue and address it,” he said.

A hospitality industry professional who wished to remain anonymous told Guardian Business last week that high-rise buildings are not ideal places to be in the midst of a hurricane. He said most hotels make guests evacuate for that reason.