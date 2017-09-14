Bahamas is back to business after Hurricane Irma

The Bahamas is back to business as tourism resumes after mainly cosmetic clean-up in our major tourism centers, while efforts to rebuild in those islands of The Bahamas that were hardest hit continue.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 12, all airports in The Bahamas are open and both international and domestic service has resumed. Major hotels in Nassau have already welcomed newly arrived guests, and cruise ships are expected to begin calling at ports in The Bahamas today. Recreational marinas have also reopened after reporting mostly no damage.

While most of The Islands of The Bahamas escaped severe damage, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those affected by Hurricane Irma.

“The aftermath of Hurricane Irma in parts of the Caribbean is devastating,” said Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar. “The Bahamas considers itself very fortunate to have been spared the worst of this storm, but our hearts go out to all those impacted.”

The Bahamas’ main tourism product in areas such as Nassau and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama Island and the Out Islands was unharmed. Damage from Irma was limited to portions of the southern islands, ranging from mostly cosmetic in places such as Crooked Island, Inagua and Mayaguana, to major structural damage on Ragged Island. Assessment of Acklins Island continues.

“We are thankful that The Bahamas has generally weathered the storm well, but we continue to evaluate the conditions across all of our islands as we gather information from hotels, attractions and partners,” said Joy Jibrilu, director general, Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. “The Bahamas deeply appreciates the good wishes on our behalf this week, and we will seek to assist as we can.”

Additional updates on the tourism product:

Hotels

The majority of hotels and resorts throughout The Islands of The Bahamas are operating as usual or are expected to reopen on their regularly scheduled dates.

Many hotels in the Out Islands close annually after the summer season for maintenance. Reservation holders are encouraged to contact their respective hotels for more information.

Nassau and Paradise Island

Hotels on Nassau and Paradise Island were not damaged. Atlantis, Paradise Island; Baha Mar Resort and Casino, Breezes Bahamas, Melia Nassau Beach Resort, One&Only Ocean Club and Warwick Paradise Island are among the hotels open and hosting guests.

Grand Bahama Island

Grand Bahama hotels are expected to reopen today, including Grand Lucayan, Pelican Bay Hotel and Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach.

Airports

Nassau and Paradise Island

Airlines have resumed operating inbound and outbound international and domestic flights at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau.

Grand Bahama Island

While airlines are operating international flights out of Grand Bahama International Airport (GBI), U.S. Customs and Border Pre-Clearance is currently unavailable and will be reinstated at a later date.

Out Islands

International service has resumed from Exuma International Airport (GGT) in The Exumas and Marsh Harbour Airport (MHH) in The Abacos. Travelers should continue to check with carriers for schedule updates, as some carriers have added additional services.

Seaports

The Port of Nassau and the Freeport Harbour are open for business. Cruise lines from the U.S. will resume sailing to The Bahamas, but reservation holders should check directly with their cruise provider for updates on departures and itineraries. Baleària Bahamas Express and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will resume service from The Bahamas on Friday, Sept. 15.

The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation will be releasing updates on islands, hotels and services on Bahamas.com/storms.