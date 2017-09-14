Resolve purchases BOB loans, begins bad loan removal process

At the end of August the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Bahamas Resolve Limited purchased loans from Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) Limited as it began the action of removing toxic loans from the bank’s books.

In a notice from BOB, the bank revealed that it has purchased an initial tranche "at a price equivalent to the gross book value of these loans, estimated at $167.7 million”.

The notice revealed that a second tranche will be purchased by Resolve at the beginning of next week.

“The consideration for this purchase was the issuance of a promissory note for $167.7 million,” the notice stated.

“This transaction is to be completed in two tranches.

“In addition, Bahamas Resolve Limited has agreed to redeem the entire $100 million of the promissory notes issued to the bank from the first Resolve transaction, which took place in 2014.”

According to the notice the redemption of these promissory notes began at the end of August and will continue into May 2018. The first $50 million principal redemption was made on August 31, 2017.

“Resolve is a non-regulated special purpose vehicle that is wholly-owned by the government, created for the purpose of acquiring loans and managing those acquired loans,” the notice stated.

BOB continues to struggle with bad loans despite what it considers to have been "significant strides made" in its transformation process, as the bank saw an increase in net loan loss provisions of $20.1 million compared to the same quarter last year, according to a statement outlining the bank's financial performance for its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2017.

That statement revealed that the bank recognized net loan loss provisions of about $35.4 million during the final quarter of its fiscal year and $49.2 million since the beginning of 2017.

"This was up by $20.1 million from the same quarter last year and up by $24.7 million year to date compared to the prior year," the statement noted.

"As a result of the increased credit loss expenses, the bank recognized a net loss of $32.8 million for the quarter and $43.8 million year to date. The bank continues to focus its efforts on actively monitoring and managing the credit portfolio."