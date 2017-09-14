Exigency order put in place by govt for 180 days

The government issued an exigency order yesterday on a number if items such as building materials and generators for residents across The Bahamas who were impacted by Hurricane Irma, effective September 11, 2017.

The order is valid for a sixth-month period (180 days), ending March 10, 2018 and is open to an extension if specified by the minister of finance.

While tabling the order in the House of Assembly yesterday, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the relief applies to residents who suffered hardship or loss as a result of Hurricane Irma. Applications in respect of goods residents claim to have lost are to be certified by the director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Turnquest asserted that customs duty and value-added tax (VAT) exemption will only be granted to registered charitable organizations and individuals whose loss from Hurricane Irma has been verified by NEMA. “All other authorized donations will be deemed a gift to the government and will be received and distributed by NEMA,” he continued.

The order is set for the following islands: Acklins, North and South Bimini, Crooked Island, Grand Bahama, Great and Little Inagua, Long Cay, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and South Andros.

The list of approved duty-free goods are building materials, electrical fixtures and materials, plumbing fixtures and materials, household furniture, furnishings and appliances, bottled water and generators.

The exemption on bottled water, however, is only permitted for a period of 60 days commencing September 11, 2017.

The order also provides for the waiver of departure tax for non-commercial flights bringing in relief goods and customs process fees on imports to the mentioned islands. This incentive is for a period of three months, starting September 11, 2017.

Turnquest also warned that where abuse or misuse is observed, the goods would be seized and disposed of in accordance with sections 268 and 292 of the Customs Management Act.