Govt to review building codes in wake of Irma

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has asked Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister to fully review The Bahamas’ building codes, lamenting that many homes as well as government buildings have not been built to code in the past.

Minnis, in the wake of widespread destruction by Hurricane Irma in the southern Bahamas, has decided to tighten the country’s building codes if need be, in order to ensure buildings will be able to withstand the destructive forces of Category 5 hurricanes.

Minnis, who was speaking from the floor of the House of Assembly, suggested buildings have been built and occupied that may not have been built to this country’s code.

“Over the past several years it is becoming clearer to us that buildings are still being approved for construction that are still not up to code,” the prime minister said.

“We need buildings that can withstand an Irma. We cannot be in the business of saving money over saving lives.

“Unfortunately there are also some buildings built and owned by the government of The Bahamas that have been found wanting with regard to code standards. In light of the increasing power and frequency of hurricanes, I am therefore asking our minister of works to review our building codes and to ensure that building code enforcement becomes a greater focus of our administration.”

Minnis added that he has asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to produce recommendations on how both New Providence and Grand Bahama can be fortified to withstand Category 5 hurricanes. He suggested that task will be a role for NEMA from the end of hurricane season in November until it begins in June 2018.

“NEMA's task in between every hurricane season will be to provide the Cabinet with recommendations regarding how New Providence and Grand Bahama can survive a direct hit from a hurricane the size and force of Irma, with no, to little, loss of life and increase in property damage,” he said.