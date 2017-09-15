IDB president offers support to Bahamas following Hurricane Irma

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Luis Alberto Moreno has offered support to The Bahamas after the recent passage of Hurricane Irma. The IDB has pledged emergency grant funds of up to $200,000 to assist with food, water, shelter and basic human needs, as well as an economic impact assessment grant of $100,000.

“On behalf of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, I would like to express our institution’s thoughts and prayers for the Bahamian people and the government in the wake of Hurricane Irma,” Moreno said in a statement on Monday.

Moreno recognized the outstanding leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and relevant government entities in preparing for and managing the passage of the storm throughout the archipelago. He noted the significant damage to communities and infrastructure on Ragged Island, Acklins, Grand Bahama, Bimini and Great Inagua.

“As a development partner, we want to reiterate the IDB’s long-term commitment to The Bahamas, and offer our collaboration to facilitate relief, assessment and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma,” he said.