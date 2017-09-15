Ingraham:  Ecotourism the business model for Eleuthera

There are opportunities for unique small businesses on Eleuthera centered around ecotourism, One Eleuthera Foundations’s Co-Founder and CEO Shaun Ingraham suggested yesterday, with more and more visitors going to the island for a less-than-traditional vacation.

Ingraham, who was speaking at the launch of the Eleuthera Business Outlook, said while the One Eleuthera Foundation is attempting to assist the growth of small businesses on the island, and the development of

entrepreneurship, there isn’t much room for traditional businesses.

He said the future for entrepreneurs on the island is finding a way to leverage the island’s many cultural and heritage sites, which he suggested are in “bad condition”.

“One Eleuthera wants to strengthen and clean up sites,” he said. “There is an opportunity for a lot more ecotourism.”

Ingraham said some of those businesses could include bird watching tours, stingray watching tours and tours to places like Preachers Cave. He said sites like Preachers Cave need to be protected, but sadly are not.

He said One Eleuthera has sought to protect Lighthouse Beach, which Ingraham said is a jewel.

One Eleuthera has invested between $15 and $20 million on Eleuthera in the five years since it was founded and its main focus is to strengthen the non-profit sector.

“How do we use One Eleuthera as a model for not just the development of Eleuthera?” he said. “How do we now do a review of what we have done over the past five years? How do we scale it to the national level? How do we scale it to the other islands that are underdeveloped, where we can partner with global organizations with the technical and financial resources and grow those communities from the ground up?”

Ingraham will be a presenter at the Eleuthera Business Outlook at the Cape Eleuthera Resort next Thursday.