Bahamas Ferries expanding its fleet, exploring new routes

Bahamas Ferries is expanding its fleet of seven vessels with a new roll-on/roll-off ship that could help the company expand its routes and improve existing ones, its chief financial officer, Stephen Thompson, said yesterday.

Speaking at the announcement event for the Eleuthera Business Outlook, Thompson said Bahamas Ferries is working on improving the role that marine transportation plays in keeping the islands of The Bahamas interconnected efficiently. Although the company already services 13 routes from Long Island to Grand Bahama, Thompson said it is constantly working on becoming a more efficient cargo and passenger company.

He said the company continues to invest in the development of the infrastructure to sustain lifeline services into the islands.

“In the short-term leading to the long-term, the need to transport goods and services, particularly to the islands, is a key concern that most commercial stakeholders share,” he said.

“Bahamas Ferries is developing economies of scale, developing synergies, developing efficient systems and singular points for the distribution of goods and services on the islands.”

The company, which started in 1999, now services Eleuthera daily, from Harbour Island in the north to Rock Sound in the south.

“Our desire is to find ways to help island economies grow and develop,” Thompson said.

Thompson said his company wants to understand the needs of the communities that exist, and find out how Bahamas Ferries can play a roll.

He added that more than ever, the company is using technology to link the islands of The Bahamas. And with Bahamas Ferries’ roll-on/roll-off capabilities, he said the company has the capacity to promote inter-island trade.

“As the economies develop on the islands, the ability to link back to other economies is consistently important,” said Thompson.

The company is focused on cargo capacity, though each of its routes has a passenger component. He said the critical factor for passengers is time; and over longer distances, the passenger model “might not be able to be expanded as much” as cargo.

Thompson is scheduled to be one of the speakers at the Eleuthera Business Outlook next Thursday at the Cape Eleuthera Resort.