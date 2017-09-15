Bimini resort could reopen end of month

Resorts World Bimini is eyeing a reopening date of September 27. In the interim, damage assessments and cleanup efforts are ongoing.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, President of Resorts World Bimini Patricia Lawrence said the resort is “trying really hard” to get employees back to work.

“We have a couple of goals; one is to make sure that the building is safe and everywhere we bring people is safe,” she said.

“I think that September 27 is a goal date. We have a lot of hurdles to overcome. We have to get supplies back. Frankly, all of our supplies are ruined. Everything is ruined; we were out of electricity for a while. We can’t bring a lot of employees back until that chain is correct.”

President of RAV Bahamas Rafael Reyes also told reporters yesterday that the resort is in the process of making damage assessments. RAV Bahamas operates as a subsidiary of the Capo Group, which is Bimini Bay’s original developer.

Reyes said he is not “100 percent sure” about the amount of damage the resort sustained during Hurricane Irma as of yesterday.

“Sometimes things appear to be fine, and when you dig into it a little further, you realize there are other integrity issues that need to be addressed,” Reyes said.

“Luckily, we didn’t lose any lives. I think that is the most important thing. The fact is that this is a new type of development, so all of the construction and development that has been done here is done to the Bahamian codes, which also implies a lot of the Florida and Canadian codes.

“We have impact windows. All our structures throughout the property are made with the highest level of hurricane protection as possible.

“We are hoping that after we do our analysis, we are going to be presently surprised with the result, but you never know.”