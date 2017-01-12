Seventeen financial principles for 2017

Can you imagine going from being a young, successful and highly paid career girl to having your car repossessed not once but three times in the same year? Well that’s exactly what happened to me not that long ago!

Chalk it up to the learning curve for an inexperienced entrepreneur and the cost of getting a good business education. However, to demonstrate how anyone can jump right back up, no matter how many times they’ve been knocked down, my experience shows how we can learn from our mistakes—if we’re determined to never, ever, let circumstances get us down!

Here’s how my story goes: It seems like ever since I started working, I have always managed to have great jobs and I really loved each one of them! Every new position I landed seemed to build on the previous one and each one came quite naturally with increasing levels of responsibility, challenge and, of course, salary. I should point out that I started working full-time at the age of 16 after graduating from high school. I worked at a leather goods store in the local mall. From there, I went into the banking industry where I quickly progressed up the employment ranks and eventually up the corporate ladder. By the age of 21, I felt very privileged to secure a job that paid me more than my mother was earning. At 23, competent and confident, I had progressed in leaps and bounds beyond my mother’s salary and was closing in fast on my father’s annual wages. Two years later at 25, my salary reached a figure that surprised many who were almost twice my age. At that time, full of ambition, I made the plunge into the uncertain waters of full-time entrepreneurship. However, due to my lack of financial knowledge, unnecessary spending and money management mistakes, I soon found myself barely making ends meet. Although the feeling was, and still is rewarding, things quite naturally took a rapid turn for the worse. With a track record of poor financial choices and the prospects pointing to the lack of a steady income, the bank began calling in its loan and had soon seized whatever assets I had!

Where did I go wrong? I asked myself. From early childhood, I knew that one of my main goals in life was to be financially independent, but it still took a whole sequence of painful experiences for me to finally realize that I didn’t have a clue when it came to figuring out how to achieve this. Regardless of how much I earned, I kept going headlong down the wrong financial path, deeper and deeper into debt until the inevitable happened. But despite all of the above, this experience had a profound impact on my life and I was deeply motivated to begin reversing the many money blunders that I had made and paid for in the past. I decided, finally, to eliminate once and for all from my life the negative financial habits that had held me captive all these years. I began to do what was necessary to learn about money and grow my wealth.

That was eight years ago.

Today, I enjoy an entrepreneurial life full of doing exactly what I love and getting paid to well to do it. My tenacity and persistence to change has paid off and while things will never be perfect, I enjoy a financial peace that only came from the lessons that I learned about money and business throughout my life’s journey.

What changed? I took strong personal action with my finances and constantly, consistently and heavily invested into studying and learning from some of the best financial minds in the world.

What really fueled this drive was the desire to teach other people, especially women and youth how to avoid these unnecessary self-afflicted financial difficulties, humiliations and hardships! My mission to financially empower people has grown stronger over the years and I am happy to be sharing some of my favorite principles in this article.

In my seminars and programs, I cover 23 financial principles call the “Rules to The Money Game”. Today, I share 17 for 2017 below:

1. Financial freedom is your choice. Choose freedom.

2. It is better to tell your money where to go than to ask where it went. Have a spending plan.

3. Assets feed you, liabilities eat you. Invest in assets.

4. Don’t put all your financial eggs in one basket. Diversify your money.

5. Save early and save often.

6. It’s not how much money you make that’s important, it’s how much money you keep.

7. Your thoughts, beliefs and attitudes determine your wealth potential.

8. Being broke is a temporary financial position, being poor is a state of mind.

9. To be financially successful, learn the language of money.

10. Pay yourself first.

11. Make money grow by putting it to work for you.

12. Money buys you stuff not happiness.

13. If you can’t afford it in cash, you can’t afford it at all.

14. Only borrow money when it’s going to make you money.

15. Interest is only interesting when you’re receiving it.

16. You are the CEO of your own life; financial freedom is your responsibility

17. Creating financial freedom is simply a matter of developing the right habits.

Each principle covers an entire teaching and learning around it. If you like this article, you’d love attending one of my upcoming 2017 Money & Meaning Workshops. Email me at keshelle@keshelledavis.com to learn more.

• Keshelle Davis is the leading authority on corporate, business and personal success training in The Bahamas. She is a master trainer, entrepreneur and internationally recognized speaker and author. Listed in The Nassau Guardian’s “Top 40 under 40” for the 40th anniversary celebrations of The Bahamas’ independence (2013), and “40 under 40” by the Professional Services Bahamas (2016), CEO of The Training Authority, a skills-development and success training company and is the former executive director of the Chamber Institute, the education arm of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC). She has impacted thousands through her mission is to educate, empower and inspire. Contact Keshelle at keshelle@keshelledavis.com.



