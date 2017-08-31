Four types of people you should have in your network

They say: “It’s not what you know but who you know” I’ve always believed that to be true, but now even more so. I do also believe that you are who you associate with.“ – Tracey Smolinski, author of Master Networking: 10 Steps to Building Business Relationships for Profit and Success.

People are seeking help from their network to open doors of opportunities for employment and/or business. Yet, many have only scratched the surface of how powerful the concept of networking really is.

Two years ago I sat in the audience of a Guerrilla Marketing Global Conference in Orlando. Berny Dorhman, the chairman of CEO Space, a massive business networking organization, mentioned with strong conviction, the common but true line, “Your Network is Your Net Worth”. It’s a cliché now but still extremely necessary to understand.

I’ve followed this premise in my own business and career and can say that my net worth has grown tremendously as a result. Spending time and weekends with the likes of multimillionaires Sharon Lechter (of Rich Dad, Poor Dad), Bill Walsh, Greg Reid, Mike Wolf, Berny Dorhman, Joel Com, Camilita Nuttall, and many others and adding them to my professional network has been very valuable.

Because of the work that I do, I am often asked the question “What makes someone successful and how do I get to work with such highly successful people?

Truthfully, there are many things. Success (and failure) are made up of a combination of events, people, circumstances, emotions, thoughts, meetings, and ideas. However, if I were to examine the times my business or career took a leap forward, there was always someone of influence or a key relationship involved. A person’s career or business has the power to grow rapidly because of the quality and size of his or her associations.

One of my favorite quotes goes like this, “Everything you want in your life comes through people.” If that is truly the case, do you have the right people in your network?

Lewis Howe of School of Greatness talks about what he calls The Power Network. I can certainly relate to what this type of network is and what it brings. Your network should be broken down into these four categories.

1. Influencer: These are the people who can affect the perceptions and actions of others. Some influencers have large audiences while others are simply considered to be the leader of the pack by their friends. Having just two strong influencers as friends can help you to start growing a quality network.

2. Expert: These are the people we turn to for wisdom and direction. One should many mentors that he or she reaches out to and ask for their expertise. Their experience and dedication to a specific profession or skill give valuable insight that can be used to your advantage. Just one conversation with an expert can save time, money and headache.

3. Creator: True creators are obsessed with innovation and plugged into current trends. One conversation with a creator about what they’re working on is worth countless hours researching the subject on your own. It helps you to stay on the cutting edge of business or constantly evolving in your career.

4. Connectors: These are the people who seem to literally know everyone and love making introductions to their network – if it will add value. Their ability to know which introductions to make and when to make them is what makes them extremely valuable to their network.

Look at your own life. Evaluate the people and determine whether these for types of people are in your network. If so, super. See to improve the strength of these relationships. If not, it’s time to get to work.

Now that you know who should be a part of your network, how good are you at networking? How exactly do you do it?

How do you get connected to anyone you want (even famous or highly influential people)? I understand that networking is not always easy and comfortable for some.

Just like any other marketing activity, it needs to be approached in the right way, and using tried and tested methods.

Tracey Smolinski in her book “Master Networking: 10 Steps to Building Business Relationships for Profit and Success” breaks down the steps very clearly and cleverly.

If you are new to the activity or want to grow your skills in that area, she used the word “networking” to walk you through the process: N – New Contacts; E – Enthusiasm; T-Trust; W – Warmth; O-Opportunities; R-Relationships; K – Knowledge; I – Imagination; N – Nurturing; G – Generosity.

While it would be difficult to go into depth here, you can learn directly from Tracey and her husband Paul Smolinski, seasoned networkers and founders of Introbiz, the largest business networking organization in Wales UK at tonight's Entrepreneur Night, Hilton Hotel, 6:30 p.m.

You can learn more or register by visiting www.keshelle.events or calling 818-3482.

You will walk away with time-tested and effective measures for growing your business through networking.

Entrepreneur Night is in partnership with some amazing companies like MediaBox and Introbiz and I would love to see there.

Listed in The Nassau Guardian’s Top 40 under 40”, Keshelle Davis helps companies and individuals improve their productivity and performance. She is the CEO of The Training Authority, an entrepreneur and internationally recognized speaker and author. Formerly she served as Executive Director of the Chamber Institute – the education arm of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) and has impacted thousands through her mission is to educate, empower and inspire. Contact Keshelle at keshelle@keshelledavis.com.