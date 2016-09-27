Consumers driven by cost & features, not efficiency

When you bought your last computer or electrical appliance, chances are the driving force behind your purchase was cost or product features and not possible savings in the future due to efficiency. Energy efficiency is an added bonus for consumers looking for a sleek TV, laptop with long battery life or a refrigerator with ice through the door. The message for retailers of goods and services is that consumers are not willing to make sacrifices solely to save energy.

Generally appliances and equipment have become increasingly efficient over the years but this is balanced by the fact that we just have more stuff now.

Many consumers would be happy to see electricity bills lowered on a monthly basis but often struggle to see how an investment in energy efficiency could help them realize this. Even if they are savvy enough to get it, the interest is stifled by lack of funds or available financing options. The biggest spenders are usually those building a new home or office, and indeed are usually more affluent customers.

Most of us have gotten the memo that curbing usage is as simple as changing behavior. You can start by turning off lights, appliances and equipment when not in use. We can maximize use of washers, dryers and dishwashers and change from fluorescent lighting to LED lights. We can go further by installing programmable or smart thermostats. These simple and relatively inexpensive changes do make a difference.

Beyond the reach of most is investment in solar heaters, solar panels, purchasing more efficient doors and windows and changing out appliances, and purchasing high efficiency air-conditioning units. Most consumers change out appliances and equipment when they stop working, period.

There is good news though, when it comes to appliances both large and small, even though the trend seems to be that consumers put style and function ahead of energy savings. The result is that flat screen TVs, like those in high definition, have booming sales and just happen to be energy efficient generally. The manufacturers of TVs have very broadly adopted the recommendations of Energy Star and so sales of TVs are almost 100 percent Energy Star rated. The same holds true for dishwashers.

We are using computers in the form of laptops and desktops increasingly and the trend for laptops is speed, functionality and above all else long battery life and this ties directly in with energy efficiency. The efficiency of laptops and desktops is linked with their power management and power usage during idle time; this can be controlled to a large extent by user settings as many manufacturers have mostly adopted the Energy Star protocols.

So, as far as small purchases go, the market is increasingly making the choice for the consumer- matching more competitive prices and better features with lower energy consumption. This is a trend we can all get used to.

• Send questions or comments to sbrown@graphitebahamas.com. Sonia Brown is the principal of Graphite Engineering Ltd. and is a registered professional engineer.



