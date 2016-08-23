Ease of business is good for the environment

If you go to the World Bank Group website, you can see the ratings for countries as it relates to whether or not the regulatory environment is conducive to opening and operating a business. The Bahamas ranks 106 overall in the world and has shown progress in trading across borders and paying taxes, but unfortunately ratings for starting a business, getting electricity, credit or construction permits have all fallen.

This would be no surprise to anyone living in The Bahamas, as much time is still spent driving from place to place copying legal documents, resulting in loss of productivity and unnecessary fuel cost, at the expense of a few trees, I might add.

Let’s take the driver’s license for example. We can now come in every three years to renew, but all that is done is a reprint of the same license with a new date and collection of $15 for each year. No one checks if I can still drive so why bother? The objective is clearly to collect $15, but at the expense of printing new cards and hiring staff for a really unnecessary exercise.

My suggestion would be to add a driver’s tax to the road tax for renewing car registration. Each car can be assigned an average of two drivers, so just collect the additional $30 here, remove the expiry date from licenses and contact me when I am 70 to see if I am still alive and check if I should be trusted to drive.

Speaking of road worthiness, we can look at moving toward the MOT system that the UK has, where neighborhood garages become authorized to inspect vehicles on behalf of the government. Once the vehicle has passed the necessary test, this information is instantly passed to the government and persons can go online or to local post offices to pay this tax.

A few months ago I tried opening a new company account at the bank I having been banking with for the past 12 years. They gave me a list of know your customer documents to bring in which would have involved driving around and much photocopying. Can the fact that businesses now have TINs (tax identification numbers) simplify this process? Can banks and other agencies use the TIN as evidence of who you are and tax compliance? There has got to be a better way.

My favorite example comes from none other than BPL. On Saturday, I observed persons paying off their bills at the BPL cashier as their service had been disconnected. They then had to take about 10 steps to stand on another line to inform BPL that they had paid their bill and were requesting reconnection.

Is anyone else confused by this? Surely there is a way for an automatic notification to go the reconnection department to alert them that the customer has settled her account and should be reconnected. This way customers could settle bills at numerous locations and be assured that, within 24 hours, say, they would be reconnected without having to make another call, stand in another line or drive back to BPL.

These are just a few examples of inefficiencies and inconveniences that could be easily simplified to reduce wastage of time, fuel and paper.

Perhaps the reason we are not moving toward energy efficiency is we don’t yet have a culture of efficiency. So maybe this mindset needs to change before we can make progress towards a country that is more energy efficient.

• Sonia Brown is the principal of Graphite Engineering Ltd. and is a registered professional engineer.



