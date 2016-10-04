Building for resilience

As another hurricane threatens, we are reminded that we have a full two months to go before the end of the hurricane season, so it is important to keep our guard up especially during this time. It also tends to make us ponder how resilient our buildings really are.

Designing for resilience means being intentional about the ability of structures to withstand the various changes and weather events that they may be exposed to, and many who live in hurricane zones can agree that resilient homes and commercial buildings are what is needed to minimize the time and effort taken to recover after a natural disaster.

Resilience tends to imply utilizing some redundant elements but it is quite possible for a building to be both resilient and efficient. The use of ICF or insulating concrete form, for the use of construction of walls, roofs, basement and pools have been described as one manner or achieving both resilience and efficiency.

It has been around since just after World War II and was believed to have been developed in Germany as a way of quickly and rebuilding after the war. At the time they used what was readily available, usually old wood and cement to form or shape exterior walls. This form would then be filled by ready mixed concrete, but unlike other formwork these would stay in place and in turn provide additional benefits such as extra insulation to buildings. The fact that the forms were not removed made for a speedier install.

As time went by and plastics came on the scene as a byproduct of the petroleum industry, products were developed that look more familiar to what we see now and grew in popularity here in The Bahamas in the late 1990s. We of course have the opposite problem to Germany as we want to keep the heat out and the product works just as well for us.

For many in The Bahamas, the attraction is the possibility of significant energy savings due to the great insulation properties of the material, which means that your building would require less energy to cool it down as less heat is transferred from the outside through these walls. Indeed attention must be paid to window selection and roofing systems that also impact a building’s ability to prevent heat transfer.

The benefits come with a price tag though and the higher the R, or thermal resistance value, the higher the cost.

Manufacturers of these products, and there are many, boast of the speed of installation as many use a tongue and groove system and indeed produce a wall strength that is said to be superior to structures built using concrete blocks.

Due to consumers generally being more environmentally conscious you can increasingly find products developed by manufacturers that claim to use environmentally clean processes in production and that purport to be free from harmful chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and are low emitters of VOCs, or volatile organic compounds, like smells we associate with new paint and the like, which are comforting but kind of harmful.

The use of these products has grown here and in many other places around the world and will undoubtedly influence the way we design and build into the future.

