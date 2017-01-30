Five common mindsets that will cripple your professional success

Doing a good job is good enough. Unfortunately, nothing can be further from the truth. I have seen high performers snubbed because they do not take the time to learn the culture and get to know the players. Every job is about more than tasks; jobs are made up of people. If you are looking for career success, you must pay attention to what is going on around you, learn to manage professional relationships and be visible.

I don’t want to toot my own horn. I understand where this sentiment is coming from. We are all turned off by that obnoxious colleague who always has their hand up yelling, “Look at me, look at me.” You don’t have to be that person. However, many people are overlooked because the value they add, gets lost in the noisy marketplace. There are ways to draw attention to your contributions without being obnoxious. For example, if you are good at bringing issues to closure, unabashedly verbalize, “I love to tie up loose ends.” It does not feel or sound like bragging, but you are bringing attention to something you are good at, that brings value. Discover ways to highlight what you do best.

I don’t want to get fired This mindset is counterintuitive; it should be positive but it will yield the opposite result. If you are motivated by the fear of being fired, your focus is in the wrong place. Your energy will be spent being suspicious of others, trying to justify your position, covering your back, sucking up and blowing your own horn so loud, no one can stand you. Focus on being an amazing contributor. Find the one thing that you naturally do well and do it to the fourth power in a way that is unique to you. For example, l know a young lady who is a gifted event planner. She helps strengthen the camaraderie among her teammates by spearheading special events at work that make the employees feel special, this boosts morale. If you are great with spreadsheets or graphics, you can create visuals to assist your team in tracking goals and objectives. Think of ways you can be uniquely valuable.

I am smarter because I have more degrees

In the real world, you may find most of what you learned is theory that does not always fit perfectly in practice. Most jobs have a learning curve, and you are going to need those who understand the environment to help you to assimilate. Hopefully, earning your degree has taught you to be resourceful and to think critically, but it probably is not enough to help you thrive in workplace. Be open, anyone can be a resource.

I don’t go to work to make friends

Technically, you are correct. Making friends should not necessarily be your goal. However, achieving professional success is 10 times harder in a vacuum. Developing great communication and people skills is an essential key to career and business success. Enhance your interpersonal skills.

