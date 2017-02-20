Five crucial components to include in your feedback

A huge part of being an effective manager is the ability to give effective feedback. Giving effective feedback can play a significant role in moving your people toward a desired outcome. Evaluation time can be so much more valuable to you as a manager than just completing a task on your check list. Here are five components your feedback must encompass to be optimally beneficial:





Feedback should be nurturing

‘What?’ You may ask, ‘Am I a baby-sitter?’ No, but you should be a leader. A true leader is committed to extracting the best out of their team. To do that, he or she must invest the time and effort it takes to learn each player and how to get them to peak performance. Feedback is needed for growth, and that is the way it should be approached. When the goal is to nurture and cultivate, versus finding fault to justify why they won’t be getting a raise or bonus, the response is different. The latter seldom garners the desired result.





Feedback should be honest

Feedback needs to be open and honest. The objective of giving an assessment is to assist that individual in his or her professional growth. It does not help anyone when we hide the truth behind why someone will never be promoted. To give honest feedback without fear, you must build genuine rapport. Rapport means mutual respect. It is the understanding that you have my back; you understand, accept and value me. Without rapport, there is an increased chance that your feedback will be misconstrued.





Feedback should be continuous and not saved for evaluation time

If your team member is shocked with your annual evaluation, you probably did a poor job communicating in real time. No one should be blind-sided during an official evaluation. If you have been assigned to lead your team, you must see yourself as a coach. Your job is to develop those who report to you, not simply criticize their performance. How would you rate a coach who never tells his players where they err until the end of the season? How long would he keep his job?

Feedback should provide a strategy. Your feedback is poor if your employee walks away without an understanding of what they must do to increase their score from two out of five to five out of five. For instance, I had a client tell me his boss gave him a low score and when he asked why, the retort was, “I wasn’t impressed”. There was no further explanation given. That is a recipe for disaster.





Feedback should reinforce value

You will be able to stretch your most challenging team member if, at the end of that feedback session, they feel valued. Studies have shown feeling valued is even more important than money. Now do not get this twisted; when people are grossly underpaid, they are disgruntled, period. However, money does not increase employee engagement when people feel they are not appreciated. Be sure your feedback reiterates the fact that they are valuable to you, the team and the company.

