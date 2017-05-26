Johnson: Set personal goals, remain committed to accomplishing them

NAME: Inger D. Johnson

POSITION: District manager, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank

1. Why did you choose a career in financial services?

My sincere desire to serve and assist others has driven me to choose working within the financial services arena. Not only has it been an extremely rewarding career over the years, I can truly say that the knowledge acquired after occupying eleven roles has allowed me to realize my true purpose in life, which is to assist others with achieving their dreams via the acquisition of their largest investment in life, being their dream home, land or any other investment. The mere gratification by clients (i.e. external and staff alike) brings me great joy and satisfaction, coupled with ensuring the bank’s ultimate goal of credit growth and profitability is achieved. What a rewarding feeling overall!

2. Why do you think you have been successful and has mentoring played a part in your success?

My success thus far has been primarily due to my passion, dedication and loyalty to clients, staff and the bank holistically over the years, coupled with my personal motto that “failure is not an option”. This motto has resonated not along with me, but with my staff over the years. This has been engrained in their minds to always strive to perform at optimal levels, which obtains my support at every level. Additionally, the overwhelming support from my entire team and senior management thus far has been extremely instrumental to my overall success, for which I am forever grateful. Further, my focused and robust management style, employing consistency with achieving weekly and monthly goals, keeping a keen eye on all aspects of my overall performance measurement/goals, coupled with visible and engaged leadership, has made my job very enjoyable and rewarding over the years. My success has also been attributed to my zeal to operate with an open door policy for all staff, remaining well-versed within my field, along with being very creative and innovative, has resulted with overall client satisfaction, loyalty and the building of great relationships internally and externally over the years.

Being an individual that is driven to succeed and to assist others has allowed me to personally identify a mentor within my field that possesses the qualities of a strong, personable, respected, customer-focused and well-rounded individual. These qualities were found within a senior manager of the bank, noting he earned the utmost respect of all individuals that he came in contact with. He demonstrated daily a trait of leading by example, offering an open door policy, which also lead to staff loyalty. Based on his outstanding performance overall, he won numerous accolades within and outside of the Bank, hence, I am truly honored to have taken his lead over the years, to develop me into the person I am today.

Another area that brings me great satisfaction is around coaching and mentoring others to achieve greatness! My desire to see others succeed is another rewarding aspect of my role. It brings me great joy to disseminate the vast knowledge acquired over the years with my peers and others, which too has been very rewarding in the past and in recent times, with managers and branches under my direct management receiving the highest honors regionally in multiple areas (e.g. led a unit that achieved “branch of the year” regionally this fiscal, led a newly-appointed manager to achieve the highest honor of “player of the series” out of 2,900 staff across the region, having two branches under my management win the 1st and 3rd place top performance regionally out of 56 branches, coupled with numerous achievers awards won by persons within my team this year and in prior years). This again is another motivator for my banking passion.

3. What qualifications/skills do you feel are the most useful in the financial services sector?

The qualifications and skills that I feel are most useful in the financial services sector hover around the following: possessing a good command of the banking industry holistically is imperative to keeping abreast of the economy, competition and client needs; maintaining good product knowledge with a view to tailor to clients’ needs; being an analytical thinker that is solution-driven is useful; and being customer centric with good interpersonal skills to manage varying personalities is vitally important. Additionally, one must be able to exercise great resilience when faced with challenges along with being a forward and swift thinker. Also, it is very important to maintain consistent client engagement to ensure client retention, satisfaction and the attraction of new business/relationships.

With these attributes one can only be destined for greatness within the financial services sector.

4. What has been the biggest challenge in your career? How did you overcome it?

My biggest challenge in my career has been around changing the mindset and culture of staff after the merger of two heritage Banks (CIBC & Barclays) previously. Due to the vastly different banking styles with both institutions, varying personalities proved very challenging initially. However, with strategic thinking and much hands-on immersion of myself with the team, coupled with coaching and mentoring around adapting to change, sharing of best practices from either heritage bank, coupled with inclusion of all resulted in immediate “buy-in” by the team members to commence working cohesively without issues. It was very evident that “team work makes the dream work”, as all members within the team obtained the highest ratings at year end under my management. This motivated all to focus on personal goal setting with their stellar performance repeated consecutively and promotions being achieved. This accomplishment that once seemed like an “impossible task” initially was not only achieved in a very strategic and analytical way, but continues to motivate all within their banking career today.

5. What advice would you give someone just starting out in the industry?

My advice would be to always strive to make your career an enjoyable one. It is only what you put into it you will obtain in return. Set personal goals and remain committed to accomplishing them despite unforeseen setbacks. Be consistent in all that you do. If you want to be the best at what you do, recognize this requires personal sacrifice which in the end will be rewarding. Be committed to ensuring a high level of client satisfaction is maintained at all times, as happy clients are loyal to not only the bank but you as their confidant/banker. Possess a good attitude, as it can determine your altitude. Be open to change in this ever-changing world and continue pursuing your dream within this enjoyable industry, as it has proven most enjoyable and rewarding for me over the years.