Your energy tip of the week: solar water heaters

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 35 percent of the average home’s electric bill is from water heating. Today, we will discuss how to reduce that, make The Bahamas a little greener and save money.

Why does water heating cost so much money? Regular water heaters are simply inefficient because they must heat water over and over again. Whether you are paying for BPL electricity or gas, the process is the same. Imagine you want a hot breakfast tomorrow. Would you heat the food 10 or 15 times today? It doesn’t make sense, but we essentially do that all the time just so we can enjoy a hot shower in the morning. That’s how traditional water heaters work.

Typically when clients come into my showroom and ask about saving money on water heating, their first thought is to go solar. What many of my clients don’t realize at first is that solar water heating is different from solar PV systems that you may put on your roof for electricity.

Solar PV (photovoltaic) panels convert the sun’s light (not heat) into electricity. This is then wired into your home. However, the panels placed on your property for solar water heating are solar thermal panels. Much like a hose left in the sun heats the water within it for free, solar thermal panels in the sun automatically transfer heat to the liquid pumped through them. This is then pumped to your sinks, showers, etc. so that you can enjoy hot water in your home. This, by the way, is often a far more efficient way to heat water than by turning the sun’s light into electricity, just to turn it back into heat to warm water.

If you are thinking about getting solar water heating for your home or business, you will have to decide whether you want to invest in an open-loop or closed-loop system. What’s the difference? In an open-loop system, it is actually your water (from your well or from the Water and Sewerage Co.) that flows up to the solar thermal panels on your roof. It gets hot there, then flows back to a storage tank, where it stays hot until you are ready to use it.

However, in a closed loop system, your water never actually flows to the thermal panels. Instead a liquid solution (normally glycol) is pumped up to the panels, where it is heated. This then gets pumped down into the storage tank (or heat exchange tank) where the water (from your well or Water and Sewerage) is. There, the glycol flows in its own pipes, so it never mixes with the water, and back up to the roof. However, as the hot glycol solution passes through, it heats the water – so you have piping hot water stored and ready to go, just like in the open-loop system.

Which system should you pick? Well, open-loop systems are normally less expensive. However, closed-loop systems are more resistant to damage from hard water. Since most clients want their solar water heater to last them decades, I normally advise closed-loop systems.

Though solar water heaters are not the only way to cut your electric bill, they deserve strong consideration. Solar water heating is a tried and true technology has been in use for decades. In the tropical Bahamas, the sun comes up every day and solar heaters produce warm water even during winter.

Imagine taking up to 35 percent of your electric bill and making it virtually disappear. There are green options to make that reality. Find a qualified professional to help you stop wasting money on inefficient heating today.

• Joshua Key is the general manager of SuperGreen Solutions Bahamas, located on Wulff Road next to FYP. SuperGreen Solutions leads the market as one of the premier advisors, suppliers and installers of domestic and commercial energy efficient solutions, making it truly a ‘one-stop, energy-efficient solution shop’. Having been in the energy efficiency industry for over 19 years the founders have established a solid reputation spanning five continents. It is different because it looks at energy creation and energy saving from a holistic point of view, to provide clients with total solutions.



