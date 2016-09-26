How smart is your grid?

We have been fortunate enough to observe how nations around the world are making energy changes. By rolling out energy innovations, they show they are taking sustainability and future power delivery seriously. We can adopt many of those here in The Bahamas.

Americans, for example, are approaching the problem with a holistic view. This ranges from developing more efficient solar panels and domestic-sized vertical wind turbines called windspires, to smart home automation devices that monitor, track, alter and save household power consumption. However, what I want to focus on today is the interesting development of their smart grid, which the U.S. has spent billions of dollars on under President Obama. Besides the USA, countries including Italy, Canada, Germany, Australia, Portugal and China have all started taking steps to adopt smart grids. Now that we have URCA starting to regulate electricity in The Bahamas – and effectively regulating the renewable energy sector is a goal worthy of commendation because it protects the public – we should be thinking about how The Bahamas can implement a smart grid in the future too.

So what is a smart grid? Think about your cell phone – most people have a phone that can do a lot more than just make calls. A smartphone is really just a phone with a computer in it, but that computer lets it do so much more. Similarly, a smart grid is an electric grid with computers (and sensors and automators) interconnected with it, but those let it do so much more than just send power to your home. The smart grid allows for the multidirectional flow of electricity and data.

Why do we need that? The first power grid system was installed in 1886 in Massachusetts, and they spread throughout the 1900s. Simply put, our current electricity grid was based on the design from a century ago – one-way flow from the power plant to you. The existing grid is inefficient, expensive to maintain and constantly needs the creation of more electricity from fossil fuels to deliver the extra demand from our power hungry population.

With a smart grid, several efficiencies will be made available – it performs automatic fault detection and self-healing, so surplus power can be routed from one area of our island to another when peak power is required in that area. This is more efficient and stable, meaning less power is lost.

Besides these benefits, the smart grid also uses new technology, which can deliver several features such as:

• The two-way flow of information between the utility company and the client allows the user to see how much and when they are using power and at what rate that power is being charged.

• Smart meters will enable clients to control the power that enters their home through optional and fairly inexpensive wireless and hardwired products, which interface with PCs or iPhones.

• The smart grid’s two-way flow capability seamlessly facilitates wind and solar PV connections, which benefits the utility and the public because these green power generators decrease demand on the grid at peak times.

• The interconnectivity of the smart grid will allow people to sell their green power back to the utility more effectively once that is implemented in The Bahamas.

• The automatic sensors and communication between devices connected to the smart grid network can help the adjust peak demand and can result in better power quality – fewer blackouts, surges and brownouts.

• The smart grid allows for plug-in electric vehicles or EVs to be charged at home rather than at charge stations, allowing the user to choose when power is drawn. For example, cars can be charged at off-peak times when power prices are cheaper.

• A Bahamian smart grid will require less fossil fuels, which will mean fewer greenhouse gas emissions and less pollution.

Of course, adopting a smart grid is no small task, and we should not expect to see it tomorrow. However, as other nations reap the benefits of their smart grids and The Bahamas also moves to become more green, the smart grid is an infrastructure improvement we should seriously consider.

For end users like you and me, though, we can anticipate this. We can begin now to automate our homes to save us money with or without the whole smart grid. We can also make sure our solar and wind upgrades include the same smart technology that gets us the biggest bang for our buck before the smart grid, and works seamlessly with it when it arrives. After all, if our phones can be smart, shouldn’t our power usage be smart as well?

• Joshua Key is the general manager for SuperGreen Solutions Bahamas, located on Wulff Road next to FYP. SuperGreen Solutions leads the market as one of the premier advisors, suppliers and installers of domestic and commercial energy efficient solutions, making it truly a ‘one-stop, energy-efficient solution shop’. Having been in the energy efficiency industry for over 19 years the founders have established a solid reputation spanning five continents. SuperGreen Solutions is different because it looks at energy creation and energy saving from a holistic point of view, to provide clients with total solutions.



