Your energy tip of the week: Grid tie is coming

Happy New Year to all our readers! I was very excited in December when the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) released its proposed revisions to Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) small-scale renewable generation plan. In other words, the utility regulator URCA is directing BPL to better support us Bahamians in adding solar and wind power to our homes and businesses.

For those who didn’t read URCA’s 34 page document, I want to bring you a few highlights. Keep in mind, though, that their proposal is subject to change. In fact, URCA invites you to submit your comments on it. I would encourage you to go to their website www.urcabahamas.bs and read through it yourself.

The biggest thing to take away from the proposal is that URCA is making way for the inevitable - grid-tie is coming. The world is trending toward distributed renewable energy (like solar on house rooftops), and URCA is starting to offer regulations for it.

Let me be clear, regulating the inevitable is a good thing. Proper regulation, enforced correctly, is positive. It protects customers from scammers trying to make a quick buck. It protects professionals like myself from the fallout of bozos who slap together garbage systems that give the rest of us a bad name. It protects society by allowing green energy in The Bahamas to become more common, and to do so safely. The downside of regulation is that it creates more of a hassle, but the protection it provides is worth it.

Minister of Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett, was in the news last week speaking about how the current Christie administration had removed certain duties and taken other steps to make renewable energy more feasible in The Bahamas. URCA’s proposal will take us an important step down that road - to getting the regime in place that fully permits Bahamians’ solar systems to exist, tie into the grid, and get financial consideration for the power produced.

How does this help us? Here are a few examples based on the proposal:

• The regulation will set and guarantee you a certain return on investment. URCA proposed power purchase agreements that let you know what BPL will pay you for at least 10 years after you put your solar system on. By that time, your solar system will have paid for itself.

• The regulation also lays down the standard for what your system must do, what size it can be, and what quality it has to meet for the government to approve it. This will give Bahamians assurance, once they work with a qualified professional, that their solar system won’t be disconnected by the government arbitrarily and their solar investment will pay for itself.

• If URCA’s proposal goes through, we will have ready access to information. The importance of good information cannot be understated. For example, the forms to get your system approved will be online. Similarly, BPL’s pertinent documents will be soon be just a keystroke away. As URCA wrote, “URCA requests that BPL submit revised documents… by the commencement of phase one, which will be published on URCA’s website”.

• Once the regime is in place for Bahamians, that can make it easier for us to access financing to upgrade our home or business. This can unlock the door to energy freedom for many who otherwise cannot easily afford it.

If you buy a cheap hamburger and don’t get to eat it, it’s no big deal. However, if you spend tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars on a solar system, you want to be sure that you will be able to enjoy your investment. Proper regulation, enforced correctly, helps protect that for us all.

According to the proposal, we should expect to see this up and running in a matter of months. Practically speaking, this is a good time to talk with a professional to assess your home and design your system. Since this takes time, especially if you want to make changes, it is recommended that you contact your local energy efficient products specialist sooner rather than later. That way, when the legal regime is more fully in place, your solar system will be all ready to go. And you can start saving money immediately.

