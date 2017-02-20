Your green tip of the week: The cost of light is falling

You might say, “What do you mean the cost of light is falling? My light bill is going up! BPL’s rates are increasing! How can you say the cost of light is falling?!”

I’d reply, “I’d be happy to tell you how – and how you can take advantage of it.” In fact, that is what we’ll discuss today.

I was reading an article from Tim Hartford for the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) entitled “Why the falling cost of light matters”. In it, he recounted the experiments of Professor William Nordhaus in the 1990s. Professor Nordhaus was trying to tackle a tricky question – how do you measure the changing cost of goods and services over time? His solution: measure them against something people have always wanted and used – light.

Using a light meter to record the lumens (units of brightness), he set to work. He started with the oldest of illumination technologies – a wood fire. Imagine you spent 10 hours every day for six days chopping wood. Those 60 hours of work would give you about 1,000 lumen hours of light. That’s the equivalent of one modern light bulb shining for just 54 minutes.

Next, compare that to the sesame oil from lamps that would have been used in Roman and Babylonian times. Nordhaus found that a mere quarter cup of oil burned all day. Sixty hours of wages at that time would let you buy enough oil to give you about 1,400 lumen hours, and your light would be better and more controllable than the wood.

Fast-forward to the 1700s. The affordable lighting technology was tallow candles – sticks of animal fat that stank when they burned. Imagine you set aside another 60 hours to make candles, or earn income to buy them. According to Nordhaus’ research, your hard work would let you to burn one candle for less than two and a half hours every evening. So now your 60 hours of work could give you a small amount of light all year, not just for a few days.

A few technologies developed as we continue through history, such as improved candles and kerosene lamps. The big breakthrough, however, came with the light bulb.

How much light would another 60 hours of hard labor earn you then? By 1900, that would earn you enough for one of Thomas Edison's bulbs to give you 10 days of reliable illumination, 100 times brighter than a candle. By 1920, that same 60 hours of work would pay for over five months of continuous light. By 1990, it was 10 years. When fluorescent bulbs came on the scene a few years later, that multiplied to five times longer. As Hartford reported, “The labor that had once produced the equivalent of 54 minutes of quality light now produced 52 years.” That’s a dramatic drop in the cost of light!

Of course, our modern LED lights give you even more light for less energy cost, and the LEDs themselves continue to get less and less expensive. Your light now costs 500,000 less than it would have cost our ancestors, and the price continues to fall.

I think Hartford’s article was an excellent one, but I strongly disagree with his conclusion. He wrote, “A thing that was once too precious to use is now too cheap to notice.” In The Bahamas, that simply is not true. We cannot afford to say our light is too cheap to notice, or we will waste it. We must count the cost of burning more electricity than we have to, because the electricity price is increasing and costs do matter.

So how, then, is the cost of light falling? Affordable technologies are in place today to reduce your electric need, to give you the same output for less input. On a small scale, consider a home I worked with that spent less than $2,000 to make upgrades that lowered its electric bill by $5,000 annually. In five years, that’s $25,000. Is $25,000 “too cheap to notice”?

On a larger scale, consider the results of the Caribbean Hotel Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Action (CHENACT) study in The Bahamas. One of the participating resorts (Paradise Island Beach Club) invested about $250,000 to upgrade to more energy efficient technologies over the last two years. As The Guardian reported on Feb 17, the resort has since saved over $1 million on its bills. And more savings will be added every year. One million dollars is not “too cheap to notice”.

The unfortunate thing is that it’s easy not to notice. We get used to just paying the utility bills every month, not realizing that the cost of light has gone down, and if we just upgraded our technology, we would pay less for our light.

No business would pay to burn stinky candles or leaky kerosene lamps if light bulbs were available. No homeowner would pay a fortune to have a servant stand beside them at all times and fan them if a real fan or air condition were available. The cost wouldn’t make sense. But this is precisely what we do when we use old lights instead of LED lights, or when we run low-SEER air-conditioners, instead of running high-SEER ones in homes with proper ventilation.

The cost of light is falling. Affordable technologies are available that do what you want while using less power than ever before. You just have to make the upgrade. I encourage you to seek the services of a trained energy efficiency professional to help you do it right.

• Joshua Key is the general manager of SuperGreen Solutions Bahamas, located on Wulff Road next to FYP. SuperGreen Solutions leads the market as one of the premier advisors, suppliers and installers of domestic and commercial energy efficient solutions, making it truly a “one-stop, energy-efficient solution shop”. Having been in the energy efficiency industry for over 19 years, the founders have established a solid reputation spanning five continents. SuperGreen Solutions is different because it looks at energy creation and energy saving from a holistic point of view, to provide clients with total solutions.



