Your green tip of the week: drinking water from the air

Now that May 10th is behind us, when you say “go green”, most people think about helping the environment. However, a vital part of going green is healthy living. This includes clean air, responsible consumption choices and, for the purposes of our article today, purified water.

In The Bahamas, few people I know drink water straight from the tap. Most of our drinking water comes in five-gallon bottles that have to be hefted through the home or office. However, around the world, there is a solution besides the tap and the bottle already being used in living rooms, offices, company waiting rooms, gyms, and kitchens. That solution is atmospheric water generation — producing purified, great-tasting water directly from the air.

When you stop to think about it, it just makes sense. There are literally tons of water vapor in the air around us. And, as humid as it can get in The Bahamas, that water is all the more abundantly available. We just need some way to condense it, clean it and make it convenient.

That is precisely what an atmospheric water generator does. The name sounds really fancy, but it looks a lot like a sleek water cooler — minus the five-gallon bottle on top. Instead, all the water gets produced directly from the water vapor in the air. This is great for green-conscious homes and businesses, because you can get a version that produces two to five gallons per day of purified, great-tasting water.

How does an appliance like this keep the water clean? High-quality versions use an advanced, multi-stage purification process that may go something like this:

• First, your atmospheric water generator draws in air through the specialized air filter, which eliminates micro particles and dust from entering the unit.

• The water vapor in the filtered air then is converted to liquid in the condensation chamber.

• The water then flows into a stainless steel lower tank that contains a UV lamp to eliminate bacteria and microorganisms.

• Using state-of-the-art micro pumps, the water is then pumped through the remaining filters. In high-quality models (which I recommend because our health is important) this would include a sediment filter that eliminates particles over five microns in diameter; a pre-carbon filter containing activated carbon and coconut shell to polish the water; an ultra fine membrane filter that eliminates particles as small as .01 microns in diameter; and a post-carbon filter to further polish the water. This filtration process also ensures that any odors in your home or office have no effect on the water’s taste and smell.

• The water then flows into a stainless steel upper tank containing a second UV lamp to ensure there are no bacteria or microorganisms left in the water.

Within the upper stainless steel reservoir there are two stainless steel tanks. One of these tanks heats the purified water to 180°F while the other chills the water to 44°F. Then, with just the touch of a button, you can dispense water that is perfect for drinking hot tea, gourmet coffee, purified ice, cooking, pet care and much more.

What benefits are there to drinking water from a high-quality atmospheric water generator?

• Your water will be one of the cleanest, most refreshing waters on earth. For example, one of the issues with water coolers is even though you may be using clean bottled water, the cooler itself is still a major problem. The bio-film, algae and bacteria that live in 95 percent of coolers contaminates your water once it comes into contact with it. This is not a problem with your water generator.

• The water produced has a neutral or slightly alkaline pH, which is healthy for your body.

• Your water will have no chlorine, fluoride, lead, trace pharmaceuticals or other harmful ingredients.

• The unit has an appealing, contemporary, compact design (no one said going green had to be ugly).

• You can get a model that reminds you when to change the filters, and doing so is a snap.

• A hidden benefit to owning one of these is that the appliance’s air filter helps purify the air — reducing and eliminating any dust, mites, or small particles that may trigger allergic reactions and asthma.

• Both the environment and your quality of life are improved because you eliminate the need for cumbersome, plastic bottles. This means less plastic in the dump and fewer bottles you have to heft.

Is clean water a luxury? Certainly not! Atmospheric water generation is an effective green solution for providing you clean, convenient, great-tasting water every day. I would recommend speaking with your local green products expert to help you pick out the best version for your unique situation.

