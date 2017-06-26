Your green tip of the week: automatic solar generators, pt. 3

In our last few articles, we have been considering a green alternative to firing up a fuel generator every time BPL cuts out. After all, with a fuel generator, you burn money hour after hour, regardless of whether you are running everything in the building or not. But we don’t want waste. We want control. And that’s exactly how a solar generator helps us.

A fully automatic solar generator does the job of a renewable energy power station — giving you control over where its power comes from and how much you want it to have. It also does the job of a home control center — letting you determine when, where and how to use the power. That’s efficiency!

How does the solar generator do this? First, let’s consider its function as a renewable energy power station. The solar generator connects to solar PV panels and small wind turbines. It is also flexible enough to receive power from the utility grid or from a regular generator if that suits you. This makes it a perfect solution for locations without a reliable grid source such as remote island residences, scenic boutique hotels or anywhere in The Bahamas during the summer’s rolling blackouts.

If you don’t have solar panels or wind turbines, they can be installed along with the solar generator and tied directly into it. However, if you already have a grid-tied system in place and you want to add backup for power outages, don’t worry — this renewable energy power station can help you, too. It’s easy to integrate with your existing green energy system, which brings you value for your investment.

As you can see, a high quality solar generator gives you complete control over where the power comes from and how much of it you want to use. This lets you save a fortune on burning diesel. The green backup it provides also saves you money, because it can keep your business running during a blackout or keep everything in your fridge from going bad when the power is cut for longer. Best of all, the fuel is the sun — so it’s free, reliable and does not pollute.

Second, let’s consider how the solar generator gives you control by functioning as a home control center. Essentially, this feature puts you in control of your electricity — and not the power company. If a homeowner or business owner has an existing grid-tied solar system, they are just selling their power to the grid. Typically, with grid-tied systems, whenever BPL shuts down, your solar system also shuts down. However, with the solar generator you can simply flip a switch to redirect power from the grid to your unit. Now you are off the grid, your meter is no longer spinning and you are not paying for power. Your solar array is feeding power to the solar generator, which is now powering the home.

Do you want to be able to control your power rather than waste money? Do you want a backup that is free and reliable whenever the grid goes down? Do you want to be able to choose how much of your solar power goes to the grid and how much you get to keep? An automatic solar generator system makes doing all that easy. It’s a renewable energy power station and a home control center all in one. It’s definitely a solution worth considering.

• Joshua Key is the general manager of SuperGreen Solutions Bahamas, located on Wulff Road next to FYP. SuperGreen Solutions leads the market as one of the premier advisors, suppliers and installers of domestic and commercial energy efficient solutions, making it truly a ‘one-stop energy-efficient solution shop’. Having been in the energy efficiency industry for over 19 years, the founders have established a solid reputation spanning five continents. SuperGreen Solutions is different because it looks at energy creation and energy saving from a holistic point of view, to provide clients with total solutions.