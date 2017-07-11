Your green tip of the week: automatic solar generators, pt. 4

As The Guardian reported last week, BPL’s fuel charge rose 50% from last year. Instead of being stuck at the mercy of the power company whenever it wants to raise the price, solar power gives you freedom, control, and independence. To cap of our series on the automatic solar generators, I want to leave you with a few tips to help you tell a high-quality unit from a piece of junk. Look for these points with any solar unit:

o Efficient power electronics included - All required electronics are built right in, including solar charge controllers and pure sine wave technology. High quality inverting systems in the generator should consume less than three percent of the stored battery power to operate the unit (less expensive square-wave inverter systems consume 40 percent of the stored battery power just to convert the power.) Spike/surge protection should also be built in.

• Simple to use – You want power when you want power. The unit should be quick and easy to activate manually, or be set for automatic startup and shut down.

• Automatic backup - Like a gas-generator with an automatic transfer switch, as soon as BPL cuts out, a high-quality solar generator should automatically cut on to power your property. Once it detects grid power has resumed reliably, it automatically shuts back off and allows the grid to power your home while it recharges any power consumed. The automatic two-way transfer switch should be built right in.

• Powerful backup – There’s no point getting any generator if you find out it can’t power what you want to power. The most basic automatic solar generator boasts a massive 14KW of stored battery power with overload shut down and an impressive continuous output of 6000W. This is good for most homes and small businesses. However, if your needs are larger or smaller, ask your provider if they can get you a solar generator better suited for you.

• Maintenance free batteries – High quality solar generator systems have maintenance-free, sealed batteries in a flameproof case that do not emit gases. (This is one of the things that make the system safe for indoor and underground use.) Weekly top up of batteries is not required.

• Maintenance free components – The system has no moving parts, so unlike a regular generator, does not need regular maintenance. Check with your provider if this is true for your unit. It’s very important for remote locations or where budgets are tight.

• Safe power – The system should produce pure sine wave electricity, which is the cleanest form available. This consistent, reliable and safe power eliminates brown-outs and spiking that damage electrical equipment. This can make it a safe backup for all medical devices and sensitive electronics.

• Remote monitoring – Would you like to manage and monitor remotely via the internet? This should be an option with your system.

• Advanced metering – Would you like to see how much power your system is producing or consuming? A high quality solar generator gives data to you if you want data, for example, with a real time input/output gauge.

• Safe for indoor, outdoor, and underground use – A true solar generator has a silent operation, no fumes, and no fuel. This makes it both safe and unobtrusive, allowing for installation even inside your home.

• Clean – No gas, no gas smell, no smoke or fumes, no noise pollution, no moving parts. These should describe your solar generator.

• Flexible – high quality units operate on 120VAC/240VAC anywhere. They also can be connected to solar, wind, fuel generator and electrical grid. This gives you maximum control over how the unit is charged.

• Seamless integration – aside from being flexible enough to connect, high quality solar generators should easily configure with existing gas/diesel generators to offset use as well as any new or existing solar arrays.

o Portable – When it comes to initial install, or using the unit on the road at events or construction sites, how easy is it to relocate your solar generator? High quality units can use their stored power to move themselves. This can be done, for example, with and auto walk-drive system. • Cost-effective – High quality units are not unaffordable. In the Bahamas, these units often go for around $20-$30k installed, depending on how many solar panels you want included. This makes it competitive with traditional inverter-based solar systems. This also is a whole lot less expensive than the millions of dollars that larger corporations require for solar upgrades.

• Much cheaper to operate than gas - In the Bahamas, to get 10 hours of power with a portable gas or diesel generator could easily cost about $40-$60 in fuel. To get 10 hours of power with the solar generator costs less than $5 in power, if recharged exclusively by grid electricity. If you recharge your solar generator from the sun, it costs $0. The inexpensive operation is a key reason why this is an excellent alternative to a gas or diesel genset, especially in the wake of a hurricane. However, this means there is no daily fuel cost for the rest of the year as well.

To give you more control over your own power, a quality solar generator is a great solution. Not only that, but it contributes to a cleaner, greener Bahamas. Why not take the first step? Reach out to your local energy efficiency products expert to find out how you can get started.

