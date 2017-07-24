Your green tip of the week: no need to sweat!

We find ourselves in the same situation every year. Winter’s just a distant memory. Summer’s stifling sun has shot the temperature up. That means just one thing: our electric bills go up with it.

But this year can be different for you. In our article today we discuss green solutions for letting you save money with your current air conditioner. Given that your AC can account for about half your light bill, saving power here results in significant dollars saved. That way you can stop sweating because of the heat, and stop sweating because of the electric bill, too.

One of the most elegant solutions is to add a smart retrofit, like a Smartcool or IntelliHVAC, to your current unit. These retrofits already save an average 15 to 25 percent on air conditioning energy costs in Bahamian homes and businesses. How does a retrofit do this? The principle is simple. As an air condition cycles, sometimes it asks for more power than it needs to get the job done. Since your air conditioner does not recognize this, the retrofit technology automatically steps in and lets your unit run at its most efficient. This saves you money while maintaining the cool temperature you want!

Chiefly, such retrofits achieve this efficiency through two ways: post-purge function and compressor cycle function. Let me break down that jargon. “Post-purge” refers to controlling the fan – this is important because after your AC achieves the set temperature, it shuts off, wasting all the cold energy on the coil and in the ducts that you paid for. The microprocessors in the smart retrofits monitor your compressor cycles to extend and optimize the fan run-time to ensure that all the cold you paid for gets out of the AC and into the living space. The “compressor cycle” function has more physicals behind it – essentially, the longer the run-time of the compressor, the less efficient it is. Smart retrofits allow the compressor to take a break, resetting efficiency and saving you money. It does this when the coil is at its coolest and in conjunction with the post purge function, so there is no negative effect on the temperature in the living space.

Smart central air retrofits continuously and automatically monitor your system and adjust the cycle based on proven algorithms. Basically, they add a brain to your central AC, so it gets the job done and does it smarter and with less cost.

In addition to retrofitting your air conditioner, Bahamians can take other steps to lower costs. When you turn off the air condition 15 to 30 minutes before you are ready to leave your home or business, the room will stay cool and you will save money. Over the course of a month, that can save you 15 hours of power! Additionally, checking your walls and windows for leaks will ensure your air conditioner is not fighting the full force of the Bahamian summer. Leaks can be stopped with a good sealant or IndowWindow. Finally, in the room that you are cooling, be diligent to keep windows and doors shut whenever they are not being used. Small steps like these can save a tremendous amount on the electric bill.

We find ourselves in the same situation every year. Without air conditioning, you’ll sweat this summer. With it, you may still sweat over the bill you’ll have to pay. This year, why not do something different? Small steps like retrofitting your current air conditioner can save you money while keeping you from sweating. These affordable solutions make The Bahamas greener and put green in your pocket.

• Joshua Key is the general manager for SuperGreen Solutions Bahamas, located on Wulff Road next to FYP. SuperGreen Solutions leads the market as one of the premier advisors, suppliers and installers of domestic and commercial energy efficient solutions, making it truly a ‘one-stop, energy-efficient solution shop’. Having been in the energy efficiency industry for over 19 years, the founders have established a solid reputation spanning five continents. SuperGreen Solutions is different because it looks at energy creation and energy saving from a holistic point of view, to provide clients with total solutions.