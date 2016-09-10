Creative Careers: Film Director Lavado Stubbs

Lavado Stubbs first became interested in film and video production in the late 90s, with the advent of digital video cameras. Responding to a competition hosted by United Nations for World Aids Day, Stubbs, along with his classmates, decided to create a music video to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. With no film experience and a single camcorder, these seventh graders successfully secured an honorable mention in this international competition.

Indeed a taste of film culture, but by no means the start of his journey into film, Stubbs graduated from high school and went on to pursue studies in law and society at York University in Toronto, Canada.

“Not sure what I was thinking at the time, but I was probably trying to conform to career stereotypes that existed in Bahamian society where most young people felt pressured to become lawyers, doctors, and accountants,” he said.

Early into his program, Stubbs realized the legal profession was not for him and switched to the sociology program. It was during this transition that he made a friend enrolled in York’s film program and so began Stubbs’ desire to pursue a career in film. Whilst at York, he was able to work on personal film projects and professional sets, but it wasn’t until after completing his studies that he became completely engrossed in the Canadian film industry. He started as a production assistant for the Food Network Channel’s show ‘Restaurant Makeover’ and worked on almost every film set that he could make time for.

After just a year working in industry Stubbs decided, in 2009, to make his debut in film direction and approached ‘KJ’, a UK-born Canadian rapper to produce his music video “Repeat”.

“I sacrificed a lot for KJ’s video because I was hungry to create something that would prove myself as a film director,” he recalled. “I wrote a treatment, pulled together a film crew, and we shot my first one-take music video that was aired on Much Music a Canadian television channel, this was my goal and a defining moment for my career.”

In 2010, when Stubbs’ film career started to take off, he decided that it was time for him to refine his craft by pursuing film studies at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. While in Florida he often returned to The Bahamas to help rejuvenate and innovate the music video industry.

“I wanted to show people that local filmmakers were able to direct and produce videos that were on par with international ones,” he said.

During this time he worked on projects including Big AC’s “The Anthem” and ATMoney’s ‘Nah Das Swag’.

“When I left home in 2004, there weren’t very many people working in film. When I decided to move back, there were two talented Bahamian filmmakers whose work inspired me, Kareem Mortimer and Maria Govan. They were creating a lot of interesting work that helped to put The Bahamas on the map.”

Like Mortimer and Govan, Stubbs has played his part in gaining international exposure for The Bahamas through many of his projects including Grammy Award winning group OK Go’s “I’m Not Through”, the Bahamian version of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy”, and a remake music video for Bob Marley's hit song “One Love”.

Although he has gained recognition for most of his music video projects through international media coverage and film festivals, Stubbs’ portfolio includes a variety of media.

“I am inspired by Spike Lee and, like him, I consider myself an all-around director. My work includes documentaries, TV commercials, music videos, and films. I’m currently developing my first feature film project. It will be a lot of work, but worth the experience.”

Although Stubbs’ professional journey has been far from conventional, his start from the ground up—working as a production assistant who fast-tracked to a film director that saw value in returning to college at the start of his career—is an inspiration to many aspiring film-makers. Although his award-winning career and production company Conchboy Films has taken him throughout Canada and the USA, what always remains important to him is the impact that he has in engaging young Bahamians.

“Through student internships, speaking engagements and community projects, Conchboy Films continues to spread its #makefilmsnotwar message. This campaign supports our mission to promote the use of tools as creatives in being the positive change we want to see in the world,” he said.



