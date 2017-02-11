The Afro-Caribbean spirit of art

There are still many artists in the Caribbean who operate outside the cultural mainstream. Without formal training they have developed unique ways to express their ideas comparable to their trained or “educated” counterparts. As an alternative to “naïve” and “primitive”, the former Director of the National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ), David Boxer used the term “intuitive” in the 70s to describe this developed culture of self-taught artists that existed in Jamaica. Likewise, in The Bahamas we also have rich tradition of self-taught or intuitive artists including Amos Ferguson, Nettica “Nettie” Symonette, and Joe Monks, to name a few, making their mark on the development of a Bahamian aesthetic.

The NGJ hosted the final viewing for Spiritual Yards: Home Ground of Jamaica’s Intuitives – Selections from the Wayne and Myrene Cox Collection, on January 29, which explores the work of 10 Jamaican ‘Intuitive’ artists whose sacred images and objects are deeply rooted in Revivalism, Rastafari or their individual religious beliefs. Sylvester Stephens, one of the younger artists featured in the exhibition, is known primarily for working with clay to form vessels and other figurative sculptures. Unlike his peers, Stephens’ sculptures are less tribal and more ornate. Embellished with writings often referencing biblical scriptures or figures alongside other forms of decorative relief, his work is rooted in philosophies of spirituality and ancestral heritage.

‘Pat Man’ one of six sculptures by Stephens showcased, is a clay bust depicting a male figure holding a vessel in one hand and a walking cane in the other. The terracotta figure rests on a bamboo pedestal marked with a hand-written sign that reads ‘SEED OF LIFE’. The structure stands tall and solemn in the midst of two similar sculptures by Stephens titled, 'Elsie' and ‘I Am What I Am /Leave Herb Enemy’. With his head lifted, eyes closed and right hand slightly raised as though presenting a prayer offering, it is certain that the piece is a symbolic affirmation of Christianity. The only literal religious iconography used is a cross that sits at the centre of the figure’s chest a subtle reminder of how deeply rooted the Christian faith is in Jamaican social and cultural landscapes.

The way the piece has been curated alongside Stephens’ other works bears an uncanny resemblance to a burial ground. Standing in grid formation, with their bamboo pedestals rooted in rocks and their hand-written signs comparable to headstones, all qualities that translate to a memorial sentiment. Yet there is no feeling of death or loss, but a quiet, vacant space. The gallery’s physical experience misses the authentic presence of Stephens’ spiritual yard. His rural dwelling, an intimate blend of invocation, creative invention, and ancestral memory cannot be easily re-imagined within the limitations of the gallery space. The video that supports the work tries its best to render the complexity and cultural richness of the artist’s roadside studio located in the community of Hanover.

In comparison, Bahamian artist Maxwell Taylor is renowned for his work as a painter, sculptor and print-maker. Although having received some formal training in the early years of his career he still prides himself on being self-taught as a painter and sculptor. Taylor’s work is not particularly concerned with themes of spirituality but his practice is connected to that of Stephens through their celebration of black culture and their Afro-Caribbean perspective. Taylor who was living and studying in New York during the Black Power movement and the beginning of the upsurge of African American identity produced a large body of work that responded to the social and political tensions of that time. Almost fifty years later and his work is still concerned the human condition tackling social and political issues of human rights including emancipation and equality and cultural norms of Afro-Caribbean and Afro-American people, families and communities.

Taylor’s recent sculpture ‘Reaching’ was produced for The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas’ (NAGB) Eighth National Exhibition (NE8). According to NAGB’s Chief Curator Holly Bynoe “the exhibition set out to challenge artists to think about universality, and the ways in which human beings continue to orbit incongruencies, glitches in experiences and near extinguishment of stories, narratives and ideas.”

In this vein Taylor’s work does not disappoint. The materiality and conceptual vision make the work immediately accessible and intriguing. The title and presentation of the piece are equally open-ended, but sufficient for anyone to share its hopeful sentiment. Although the work itself hints to an underlying message of spirituality it is within Taylor’s artist statement that we get a glimpse into his spiritual beliefs. “…So, to enjoy life, keep reaching up to what you can understand and enjoy, because the heavens and its depth will always be here, because that power and understanding is quite simple – it is all in the bible…”

As you walk up the internal stairs of the gallery in the distance ‘Reaching’ sits isolated within an intimate corner of the stairwell illuminated by vibrant canary yellow walls. The life-size plywood sculpture of a human figure stands erect with arms reaching upwards and hands in a prayerful posture. Effortlessly it radiates a compelling sacred reverence.



