I guess when you come to think about it for a moment or two, the world population is divided into many different groupings. However, I want to focus today on just one category of people and that is the givers and the takers. Now let’s start by focusing on the takers, of which unfortunately there are a whole lot spread throughout every level of world society, and more’s the pity, they are the people whose daily mantra is give me, give me, give me. That’s right, these takers spend their whole time focusing on what they can get from others from morning to night, each and every day of their sad lives.

But why do you say that D. Paul, what’s wrong with focusing in on what one wants in life and then trying to get it, you may query? Well my friend, there’s nothing whatsoever wrong with focusing on what you want out of life, however, the way in which you get it is by giving. That’s right, as I’ve reminded you about over and over again when it comes to being successful across the board, we need to apply universal laws and principles which will ensure our ultimate success.

Now one of these universal laws is the law of cause and effect. This well-known law to most states quite simply and clearly, that what we give, we receive back greatly multiplied. Yes indeed, there’s no doubt about it, the more one gives the more one receives in return. This indeed is the way in which you build a successful, prosperous and enjoyable life — by giving.

But my friend, when you give, you need to give with a joyful heart, yes indeed, that’s the key. And my friend, there is tremendous satisfaction to be derived from the joy of giving, believe me. Now of course, a part from the shear inner joy to be obtained from giving unselfishly of ourself and our talents to others, as the law of cause and effect states it, as we sow, so shall we reap.

