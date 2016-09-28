Fidelity pays 43 students for ‘A’ grades

Fidelity Bank has rewarded staff members’ children for academic excellence on last year’s report cards.

With 43 students recognized this year for academic excellence over the last school year, the Fidelity Pays for A’s Educational Program (FPA) in which the children of staff members from grades one through 12 receive financial awards for “A” grades earned on their report cards and in national exams, has invested over $45,000 in the program’s three-year period.

In 2014, the program’s inception year, 28 students were able to avail themselves of the program; in 2015 the number of student awardees rose to 33.

Fidelity and Royal Fidelity staff members who enrolled their children into the program, were required to submit report cards at the end of the school year. Students were rewarded based on their final grades for core subjects — English, math, reading, sciences, social studies, modern languages as well as technical studies — based on age, with some students receiving up to 21 “A” grades for the 2015-2016 academic year.

Fidelity also paid for “A” grades in the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) and Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) exams.

Compensation in the FPA program ranges from $10 per “A” grade for first grade students to $50 per “A” grade for high school students.

The funds are placed into an educational account that pays five percent interest which parents have access, but are limited to twice a year withdrawal restriction as a way to encourage saving for their children’s education.

This year’s top sixth grade performer was Kne’Vaughn Dean from Grand Bahama. He was also awarded a laptop computer for his academic excellence. No 12th grade students were among this year’s group, and as such no top senior performer was named. But 11th grade St. Anne’s School students Autumn Thompson and Samantha Hepburn were the top students.

In the program’s history, the highest payout to one student in one year was approximately $1,000 according to Tangela Albury, chair of the Fidelity Pays Committee. This year, the highest paid student received approximately $800; another two received $600 each.

FPA consists of two components, the Academic Plan and the Education Savings Plan. The Academic Plan is comprised of three awards programs — “A” grade awards (report cards, national student achiever awards (BGCSE/BJC) and top achiever awards (sixth and 12th grades). The Education Savings Plan is designed to incentivize parents to begin saving toward their children’s educational costs. To date, Albury said they have $200,000 in that account.

The FPA has an annual budget of $10,000 per year. Whatever funds aren’t used in one year is rolled over into the next year, but Albury said her goal is to always strive to pay out the full amount once the children make the grade.

With 43 students awarded this year, this is the closest Fidelity has come to paying out their entire budget in one year with more children making the grade, according to Albury.

Although the main objective of Fidelity Pays for A’s is to motivate students to excel in school, Albury said the program also aims to promote active parental involvement in their children’s education.

“While we want students to continue to focus — be attentive in the classroom, and do their homework, statistically, it’s been proven that kids that do well in school have strong parental involvement and those kids aspire to ‘A’ grades,” she said.

The program’s chair said their staff love the program and are receptive to it. In total, they have 79 children enrolled.

The program was established in 2013 in memory of Phillippa Ferguson-Wilson, Royal Fidelity’s former assistant vice-president of corporate finance, who passed away in September of that year. Her pursuit of scholastic excellence throughout her life inspired the executives of Royal Fidelity Merchant Bank & Trust Limited and Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Limited to implement the program as a way of encouraging the children of staff members to do the same.

“Philippa was an important member of our management team on Royal Fidelity Merchant Bank & Trust Limited,” said Anwer J. Sunderji, CEO of The Fidelity Group of Companies. “She was hardworking ambitious and smart. Her untimely passing came as a great shock to all us and still today, we miss her dearly. It is very encouraging to see that the program created in her honor has been so successful. Through the academic success experienced by the children of Fidelity staff, Philippa’s memory continues to live on.”

Fidelity Pays For A’s 2016 Awardees

Miracle Bain

Angel Bartlett

Kymani Bowe

Lynwood Brown

Justan Campbell

Aryanna Cargill

Mikhail Cartwright

Whitni Cartwright

Austin Cleare

Alyssa Culmer

Brianna Davis

Sierrin Dan

Crist’Kney Dean

Kne’Vaughn Dean

Rayne Duncombe

Phoenix Duncombe

Celeste Evans

Tamia Farrington

Jaz Gaskin

Katherine Giri

Gia Hepburn

Sammeka Hepburn

Samantha Hepburn

Demeco Johnson

Feliya Johnson

Khalea Johnson

Kaneisha Johnson

Ryan Kemp

Austin Knowles

Quinton Levarity

Josiah Lockhart

Ezthia Maycock

Frankey Moree

Ivori Peet

Shachan Rahming

G’Naya Robinson

Leah Rolle

Adiah Saunders

Dominique Seaton

Chad Stubbs

Autumn Thompson

Antonio Wallace

Kristopher Williams



